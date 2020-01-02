Global Antiobesity Drugs Global Market Report 2020 - A $3.44 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 The "Antiobesity Drugs Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antiobesity market was valued at approximately $1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.44 billion at a CAGR of 27.5% through 2022.

The anti-obesity drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for anti-obesity drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Obesity is a major public health concern globally. Globally, prevalence rate of obesity is increasing every year. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults over the age of 18 years were overweight of which over 650 million were obese. This can be attributed to increased consumption of processed and unhealthy food, lack of physical activity and lack of awareness on the risks of obesity. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future thus, driving market growth.

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisition among companies developing drugs for metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes and others. This is a strategy of pharmaceutical companies to strengthen their drug portfolio in metabolic diseases and launch safe and effective drugs in the market. For instance, in 2018, Evotec AG and Novo Nordisk entered into a strategic alliance to be able to discover and develop drug molecules to treat metabolic disorders including obesity, diabetes and other associated disorders.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The Market Size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The Regional and Country section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive Landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The Trends and Strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

Scope of the report:



Markets Covered: 1) By Drug Class: Peripherally acting anti obesity drugs, Centrally acting anti obesity drugs 2) By Type: Prescription Drugs (Rx), OTC Drugs 3) By Medication: Monotherapies, Polytherapies

Countries: Australia , Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Indonesia , Japan , Russia , South Korea , UK, USA

, , , , , , , , , , UK, Regions: Asia-Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East , Africa

, , , , , , Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Mentioned



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Zafgen

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Norgine B.V.

Vivus Therapeutics

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc.

