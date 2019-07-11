Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Forecast to 2024: The Increasing Need for Automation in Maritime Applications is a Key Market Driver

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated guided vehicle market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 10 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 17.01% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

Lights-out automation has been the aimed result for various manufacturing facilities. Lights-out automation involves in fully automated systems for various components in manufacturing. Warehouses run completely based on automation which eliminates the need for additional costs for lighting. A majority of the factories have been trying to limit human intervention, to limit the scope for errors and increase productivity in the domain.

Key Highlights



Rapid growth of e-commerce is leading to the growth of market. Due to growth of online shopping, stock keeping units (SKUs) are increasing in both volume and variety by which fixed automation systems alone can't meet the demands. Flexible automation in the form of robotics are meant to complement conventional automation systems like conveyor belts. Amazon understood this requirement when it bought Kiva, which is sensor-equipped robots who follow computerized barcode stickers on the floor to bring portable inventory-equipped racks to human operators.

The increasing need for automation in maritime applications is a key driver for the market. Automation and the clever use of data has the potential to improve terminal efficiency and reduce time in port, damage to cargo and the risk of human error. Fully-automated short-run vessels and drones could have a key part to play while the vessels are docked.

Using real-time wireless control is limited which depends on the connectivity and range of wireless. Radio channels and the medium access control (MAC) generate random communication delays which causes severe performance problems, which is a key challenge for the growth of market.

Major Market Trends



Robotic Automation to Drive the Market Growth

Owing to rapid technological advancements in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has witnessed an increased adoption of robotics engineering and technology into its production process.

Manufacturers are considering factors such as load, orientation, speed, precision, duty cycle, travel and environment before selecting the robot that will give the most effective and profitable results in their manufacturing plant.

An articulated robot is one of the most discussed types of industrial robots. It resembles a human arm in its mechanical configuration. Articulated robots having six degrees of freedom are the most commonly used industrial robots as the design offers maximum flexibility and its use in various applications such as food packaging, automotive assembly, forging application, etc.

Delta robots are also called parallel link robots as it consists of parallel joint linkages connected with a common base and are generally used for fast pick-and-place or product transfer applications, which gives growth to the market.

Staubli Faverges SCA is a manufacturing robotics and a mechatronics supplying company and they are recognized for their magnificence, reliable strategies for over a century. This robot improves productivity without reducing floor space and hence making it perfect for low-volume production with increase in the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of AGVs in the world. Easy availability of affordable automation services is due to highly fragmented market and increasing production in the automobile sector are boosting the demand for AGVs in this region.

Vehicle automation, as with any other automation, requires good feedback and information about the status of vehicle operation to close the loop in automation control. MTS Temposonic sensors are rugged and reliable in Off-Highway applications, and with more than 15 years of field experience across construction, agriculture, and municipal vehicles, MTS sensors is at the forefront of vehicle automation in Asia-Pacific .

. Due to initiatives like Make in India , the country is attracting foreign investments. It is one of the very few countries in the world that has mass production of generic drugs, accounting for almost 20% of global export in terms of volume.

, the country is attracting foreign investments. It is one of the very few countries in the world that has mass production of generic drugs, accounting for almost 20% of global export in terms of volume. Future initiatives are made by Government by recommending Make India a Trans-shipment cargo hub by developing world-class automated cargo and material handling facilities with 24x7 customs operations with establishment of air-freight stations, which are the key drivers for the growth of market in India .

Competitive Landscape



The global automated guided vehicle is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of many automated guided vehicle (AGV) market players. Factors such as the digital transformation and the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automated guided vehicle industries. Key players are Amerden, Swisslog Holding, SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC, etc.



Recent developments in the market are:



March 2019 - Flipkart introduces automated guided vehicles in its Bengaluru sortation centre, which will be working in conjunction with the facility staff to identify encoded information on packages and sort them according to their pincodes. According to the company, deploying 100 of these AGVs will increase the efficiency of the facility by 60 percent. This will also ensure 5x scaling of the existing 4,500 shipments that the setup does currently.

- Flipkart introduces automated guided vehicles in its Bengaluru sortation centre, which will be working in conjunction with the facility staff to identify encoded information on packages and sort them according to their pincodes. According to the company, deploying 100 of these AGVs will increase the efficiency of the facility by 60 percent. This will also ensure 5x scaling of the existing 4,500 shipments that the setup does currently. January 2019 - Cruise Automation received the first glimpse of potential real-world applications which partnered with DoorDash to deliver food and groceries to select customers in San Francisco . It will commercialize the self-driving cars which will give a good impact in the new generation of self-driving vehicles.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid Growth of E-commerce in Automation for Faster Efficiency

4.3.2 Need for Automation in Maritime Applications for Improvement in Terminal Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limitation of Real-Time Wireless Control Due to Communication Delays

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Automated Fork Lift

5.1.2 Automated Tow/Tractor/Tugs

5.1.3 Unit Load

5.1.4 Assembly Line

5.1.5 Special Purpose

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food & Beverage

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Electronics & Electrical

5.2.5 General Manufacturing

5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amerden Inc.

6.1.2 Swisslog Holding

6.1.3 SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC

6.1.4 KUKA Group

6.1.5 Jungheinrich Group

6.1.6 Murata Machinery

6.1.7 Dematic Corp.

6.1.8 Toyota Material Handling

6.1.9 Transbotics Corporation

6.1.10 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation

6.1.11 ABB Ltd.

6.1.12 Seegrid Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



