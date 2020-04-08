|
Global Automation-as-a-Service Industry
NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation-as-a-Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 26.8%. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.5 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$314 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$451.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$514.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Automation Anywhere, Inc.
- Blue Prism Group Plc
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- IBM Corporation
- Kofax, Inc.
- Kryon Systems
- Microsoft Corporation
- NICE Ltd.
- Pegasystems, Inc.
- Softomotive Ltd.
- Uipath Srl (Romania)
- WorkFusion (Crowd Computing Systems, Inc.)
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automation-as-a-Service: An Introduction
Automation-as-a-Service Market Scenario & Outlook
Retail and Consumer Goods: The Largest End-Use Industry
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automation-as-a-Service Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Adoption of Automation in Business Processes in Varied
Industries Propels Automation-as-a-Service Market
Increasing Automation of Business Processes Presents
Opportunity for Automation-as-a-Service: Global Spending on
Business Process Automation in US$ Billion for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Expanding Applications of Cloud Technology Drives Growth in
Automation-as-a-Service Market
Global Cloud Computing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Adoption of Automation-as-a-Service in SMEs: A Major
Growth Opportunity
Robotics Process Automation as a Service: Leveraging RPA in
Cloud Environment
Automation of Finance & Accounting Processes Fuels Demand for
Automation-as-a-Service
Automation-as-a-Service: A Concept Evolving from Everything-as
-a-Service (XaaS)
Enhancing IT Productivity: A Critical Benefit of Automation as
a Service
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automation-as-a-Service Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: BFSI (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: BFSI (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Retail & Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 6: Retail & Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Telecom & IT (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Telecom & IT (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Sales & Marketing (Business Function) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Sales & Marketing (Business Function) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Finance (Business Function) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Finance (Business Function) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Operations (Business Function) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Operations (Business Function) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Information Technology (IT) (Business Function) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Information Technology (IT) (Business Function)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Human Resources (HR) (Business Function) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Human Resources (HR) (Business Function) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Private Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Public Cloud (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Rule-based Automation (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Rule-based Automation (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Knowledge-based Automation (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Knowledge-based Automation (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automation-as-a-Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Automation-as-a-Service Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business Function:
2018 to 2025
Table 40: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Automation-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 42: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 46: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 47: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 48: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 52: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 57: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automation-as-a-Service in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 58: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Japanese Market for Automation-as-a-Service: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business
Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Japanese Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automation-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 62: Japanese Automation-as-a-Service Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Japanese Market for Automation-as-a-Service: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Japanese Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Japanese Market for Automation-as-a-Service: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Japanese Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Automation-as-a-Service in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market by Business
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 72: Automation-as-a-Service Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automation-as-a-Service Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 77: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 78: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Automation-as-a-Service Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 80: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018-2025
Table 82: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 84: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 85: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 88: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 89: Automation-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 90: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Automation-as-a-Service Market in France by Business
Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis
by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 94: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Automation-as-a-Service Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 96: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Automation-as-a-Service Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 99: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business
Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: German Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: German Automation-as-a-Service Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 104: German Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 106: German Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 108: German Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Demand for Automation-as-a-Service in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period
2018-2025
Table 112: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market by Business
Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 113: Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 114: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 115: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 117: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 118: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 119: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automation-as-a-Service in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 120: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Automation-as-a-Service:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Business Function for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automation-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Automation-as-a-Service Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Market for Automation-as-a-Service:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: United Kingdom Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Automation-as-a-Service:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: United Kingdom Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 129: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function:
2018-2025
Table 132: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 134: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 135: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 138: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Automation-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and
2025
Table 141: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by
Business Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 147: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 149: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 150: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function:
2018 to 2025
Table 152: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for
2019 and 2025
Table 153: Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 154: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 155: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 156: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 157: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
AUTOMATION ANYWHERE, INC.
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
IBM CORPORATION
KOFAX
KRYON SYSTEMS
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
NICE
PEGASYSTEMS
SOFTOMOTIVE
UIPATH SRL
WORKFUSION (CROWD COMPUTING SYSTEMS, INC.)
V. CURATED RESEARCH
