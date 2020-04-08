Global Automation-as-a-Service Industry

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation-as-a-Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 26.8%. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.5 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797957/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$314 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$451.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$514.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism Group Plc

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Kofax, Inc.

Kryon Systems

Microsoft Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems, Inc.

Softomotive Ltd.

Uipath Srl ( Romania )

) WorkFusion (Crowd Computing Systems, Inc.)









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797957/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automation-as-a-Service: An Introduction

Automation-as-a-Service Market Scenario & Outlook

Retail and Consumer Goods: The Largest End-Use Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automation-as-a-Service Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Adoption of Automation in Business Processes in Varied

Industries Propels Automation-as-a-Service Market

Increasing Automation of Business Processes Presents

Opportunity for Automation-as-a-Service: Global Spending on

Business Process Automation in US$ Billion for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Expanding Applications of Cloud Technology Drives Growth in

Automation-as-a-Service Market

Global Cloud Computing Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Adoption of Automation-as-a-Service in SMEs: A Major

Growth Opportunity

Robotics Process Automation as a Service: Leveraging RPA in

Cloud Environment

Automation of Finance & Accounting Processes Fuels Demand for

Automation-as-a-Service

Automation-as-a-Service: A Concept Evolving from Everything-as

-a-Service (XaaS)

Enhancing IT Productivity: A Critical Benefit of Automation as

a Service





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automation-as-a-Service Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: BFSI (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: BFSI (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Retail & Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 6: Retail & Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Telecom & IT (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Telecom & IT (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sales & Marketing (Business Function) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Sales & Marketing (Business Function) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Finance (Business Function) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Finance (Business Function) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Operations (Business Function) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Operations (Business Function) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Information Technology (IT) (Business Function) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Information Technology (IT) (Business Function)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Human Resources (HR) (Business Function) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Human Resources (HR) (Business Function) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Private Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Public Cloud (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Rule-based Automation (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Rule-based Automation (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Knowledge-based Automation (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 32: Knowledge-based Automation (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automation-as-a-Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Automation-as-a-Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business Function:

2018 to 2025

Table 40: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Automation-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 42: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 46: United States Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 47: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 48: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 52: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 57: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automation-as-a-Service in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 58: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Japanese Market for Automation-as-a-Service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business

Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Japanese Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automation-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 62: Japanese Automation-as-a-Service Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Japanese Market for Automation-as-a-Service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Japanese Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Japanese Market for Automation-as-a-Service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Japanese Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Automation-as-a-Service in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period

2018-2025

Table 70: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market by Business

Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 72: Automation-as-a-Service Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Chinese Automation-as-a-Service Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automation-as-a-Service Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 77: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 78: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Automation-as-a-Service Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 80: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018-2025

Table 82: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 84: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 85: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 88: European Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 89: Automation-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 90: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Automation-as-a-Service Market in France by Business

Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 94: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Automation-as-a-Service Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 96: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Automation-as-a-Service Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: French Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 99: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 100: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business

Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 102: German Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: German Automation-as-a-Service Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 104: German Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 106: German Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 108: German Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Demand for Automation-as-a-Service in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period

2018-2025

Table 112: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market by Business

Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 113: Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 114: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 115: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 117: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Italian Automation-as-a-Service Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 119: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automation-as-a-Service in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 120: Automation-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Automation-as-a-Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Business Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: United Kingdom Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automation-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Automation-as-a-Service Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Market for Automation-as-a-Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 126: United Kingdom Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Automation-as-a-Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: United Kingdom Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 129: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 130: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function:

2018-2025

Table 132: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 134: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 135: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 138: Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Automation-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and

2025

Table 141: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by

Business Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 147: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 149: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 150: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function:

2018 to 2025

Table 152: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for

2019 and 2025

Table 153: Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 154: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 155: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 156: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 157: Rest of World Automation-as-a-Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Automation-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



AUTOMATION ANYWHERE, INC.

BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM CORPORATION

KOFAX

KRYON SYSTEMS

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

NICE

PEGASYSTEMS

SOFTOMOTIVE

UIPATH SRL

WORKFUSION (CROWD COMPUTING SYSTEMS, INC.)

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797957/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automation-as-a-service-industry-301037369.html

SOURCE Reportlinker