Global Automotive eCall Market was Valued at 2975.39 Million US$ in 2018 and Expected to Reach 11696.67 Million US$ at a CAGR of 20.92% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eCalls market is very concerted market; the revenue of top sixteen manufacturers accounts about 75% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are Bosch, Continental, Valeo, Delphi and Magneti. Bosch is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 20% in 2016.

Geographically, the global eCalls market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, JP&KR, rest of Asia and other. The Europe held the largest share in the global eCalls products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2016.

In 2018, the Global Automotive eCall market size was increased to 2975.39 million US$ from 1235.65 million US$ in 2014, and it will reach 11696.67 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 20.92% between 2019 and 2025.

Various new manufacturers are entering the market, providing ample opportunities to markets under automobile and transportation industry to flourish over the forecasted period. All the segments covering the automobile and transportation industry are analyzed based on Basis Point Share.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered:

Bosch

Continental

Valeo

Delphi

Magneti

Denso

HARMAN

Telit Wireless Solutions

LG

Gemalto

Infineon Technologies

Ficosa

U-Blox

Visteon

Flairmicro

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia etc.)

( , UK, , , etc.) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , etc.) South America ( Brazil etc.)

( etc.) Middle East and Africa ( North Africa and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Automatic eCall

Manual Button eCall

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives are:

To analyze global Automotive eCalls status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive eCalls development in United States , Europe and China .

, and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

