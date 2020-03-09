Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Industry

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Aftermarket Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.1 Billion by the year 2025, Aftermarket Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368318/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$366.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$291.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aftermarket Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$760.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AC Delco Corporation

ATLASBX Co., Ltd.

Banner Batteries

B.B. Battery

Camel Group Co., Ltd.

Crown Battery

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.

ENERSYS

Exide Technologies

F.I.A.M.M SpA

Firefly International Energy Co.

FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Leoch Battery Corporation

Lion Batteries Holdings Pty Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Trojan Battery Company

Yokohama Batteries

ZIBO TORCH ENERGY Co., LTD.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368318/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Battery Packs: Vital for Providing the Electrical Juice

Required to Keep Automobiles Up and Running

Rechargeable Lead Acid Batteries: The Standard Power Source for

Automobiles

Innovations in Lead-Acid Batteries: Vital to Compensate for the

Dearth of Battery Breakthroughs

Snapshot of Broad Market Forces

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AC Delco Corporation (USA)

ATLASBX Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Banner Batteries (Austria)

B.B. Battery (China)

Crown Battery (USA)

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)

ENERSYS (USA)

Exide Technologies (USA)

F.I.A.M.M SpA (Italy)

Firefly International Energy Co. (USA)

FIRST NATIONAL BATTERY (South Africa)

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd. (China)

Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. (Japan)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA)

Leoch Battery Corporation (USA)

Lion Batteries Holdings Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. (China)

Trojan Battery Company (USA)

Yokohama Batteries (Malaysia)

ZIBO TORCH ENERGY CO., LTD. (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Noteworthy Market/Technology Trends & Drivers

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels

Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Battery Drain Exerted by the Proliferation of In-Car

Electronics & Keep Alive Memory (KAM) Chips Fuel Replacements

in the Aftermarket

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Demand for Lead Acid

Batteries in Asia

Search for the Ideal Lead-Acid Battery Technology Continues

Drawbacks of Flooded Lead-Acid Battery Design Drives the

Prominence of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries for SLI Functions in Electric Vehicles

Dominates, While in High Voltage Applications, Faces

Cannibalization Threat from Competing Technologies

Bevvy of Innovations to Overcome Drawbacks of Conventional Lead

Acid Technology Benefits Growth in the Market

Lead Calcium Battery Gains in Prominence Over Conventional Lead

Acid

With Performance Benefits of Super Capacitors, Lead Carbon

Battery Carries Strong Potential for Automotive Applications

in the Future

Ability to Handle High Electrical Loads Drives Commercial Value

of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery in Modern Connected Cars

Automotive Lightweighting Fuels Interest in Gel Lead Acid Battery

Research to Develop Lightweight Electrodes Gains Momentum as

Emission Norms Get Stricter

Undisputed Economic & Environmental Advantages Including

Recycling Sustains the Use of Lead Acid Batteries in Hybrid &

Electric Applications





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Aftermarket Passenger Cars (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Aftermarket Passenger Cars (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Aftermarket Passenger Cars (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Aftermarket Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Aftermarket Motorcycles (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Aftermarket Motorcycles (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Aftermarket Motorcycles (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: OEM Passenger Cars (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: OEM Passenger Cars (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: OEM Passenger Cars (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: OEM Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: OEM Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: OEM Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: OEM Motorcycles (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: OEM Motorcycles (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: OEM Motorcycles (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 41: French Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 54: Spanish Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 62: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 71: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 72: Indian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Demand for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 86: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 96: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 101: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 104: Iranian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Lead Acid

Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Comapnies Profiled: 62

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368318/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-lead-acid-batteries-industry-301019558.html

SOURCE Reportlinker