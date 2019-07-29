Global Automotive OE Lighting Market 2019-2034: Audi Leading the Way in LEDs with Help from Hella

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive OE Lighting Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the automotive OE global lighting sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE front lighting (halogen, HID Xenon, LED) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including HID, adaptive, LED daytime running lamps, laser lighting, LED rear lamps, holographic lighting, lighting colour and quality, pedestrian protection, OLEDs)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Valeo, SL Corporation, Federal Mogul (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive lighting suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

The lighting market forecast report will enable you to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive lighting sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Lamp set makers



Automotive Lighting





Flextronics Automotive GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Sidler Automotive)





Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.





Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.





Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.





Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.





Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd





Odelo (Farba)





SL Corporation





Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.





Valeo SA





Varroc





ZKW



Light source suppliers



Osram





Philips Lighting

Forecasts

Halogen



HID Xenon



LED front lights



Regional fitment rates



Australia





China





Europe





India





Iran





Japan





Korea





NAFTA





Other Asia Pacific





Russia





South Africa





South America





Thailand





Worldwide

Lighting categories

Markets

Europe



Japan



North America



South Korea

Regulations

Technologies

Front lighting



Adaptive front lighting systems





Daytime running lights





Halogen lighting





Advanced halogen lamps





Headlamp performance





High intensity discharge headlamps





Laser lighting





LED headlamps





Audi leading the way in LEDs - with help from Hella







Hella sees huge potential in LEDs







Hyundai Mobis partners with Samsung LED







Koito - leading the way in LEDs in Japan







LED headlamp projections







Technical issues







Valeo's solution



Other rear lighting issues



Interior lighting





Legacy lamps still widely prevalent





Light colour, light quality





Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)





Pedestrian protection



Rear lighting



LED rear lamps - and holographic lighting





Hella's first LED solutions

