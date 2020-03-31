|
31.03.2020 19:15:00
Global Automotive Shielding Industry
NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Shielding market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Heat Shielding, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.8 Billion by the year 2025, Heat Shielding will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$134.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Heat Shielding will reach a market size of US$368.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Dana, Inc.
- ElringKlinger AG
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kitagawa Industries America, Inc.
- Laird PLC
- Marian, Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- Parker Chomerics
- Schaffner Holding AG
- Tech-Etch, Inc.
- Tenneco, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Automotive Shielding: An Introduction
Automotive Heat Shielding
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Shielding: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Global EMI Shielding Market: Breakdown of Percentage Share by
Applications for the Period 2019
Global EMI Shielding Market: Breakdown of Percentage Share by
Application for the Period 2016
Global Automotive Heat Shield Market: Breakdown of Percentage
Share by Application for the Period 2017
Automotive Shielding Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Heat Shield to Dominate the Market
Automotive Industry to Drive the EMI Shielding Market
Electric Vehicles to Boost the EMI Shielding Market
Automotive Shielding: An Important aspect for Electronic
Components
V2X Communication for Autonomous Vehicles
Reduction in weight in Autonomous Vehicles to Surge the
Automotive EMI Shielding Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Shielding Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Shielding Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Shielding Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Heat Shielding (Shielding Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Heat Shielding (Shielding Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Heat Shielding (Shielding Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: EMI Shielding (Shielding Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: EMI Shielding (Shielding Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: EMI Shielding (Shielding Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Shielding Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Automotive Shielding Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Automotive Shielding Market in the United States by
Shielding Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Automotive Shielding Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Automotive Shielding Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Automotive Shielding Historic Market Review
by Shielding Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Automotive Shielding Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Shielding Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Automotive Shielding Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive Shielding Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Automotive Shielding: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Shielding
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive Shielding Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Automotive Shielding Market Share Analysis
by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Shielding: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Automotive Shielding Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Automotive Shielding Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Automotive Shielding Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Shielding Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Automotive Shielding Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Automotive Shielding Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Shielding Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Automotive Shielding Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Shielding Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Automotive Shielding Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Shielding Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Shielding Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Automotive Shielding Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Automotive Shielding Market in France by Shielding
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Automotive Shielding Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Automotive Shielding Market Share Analysis by
Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Automotive Shielding Market in France by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Automotive Shielding Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Automotive Shielding Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Automotive Shielding Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown by
Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Automotive Shielding Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Automotive Shielding Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Shielding Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Automotive Shielding Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Automotive Shielding Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Shielding:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Shielding Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Shielding Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Automotive Shielding Market Share
Analysis by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Shielding:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Automotive Shielding Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Shielding Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Automotive Shielding Historic Market Review
by Shielding Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Automotive Shielding Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Shielding Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Spanish Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Automotive Shielding Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Automotive Shielding Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Automotive Shielding Market in Russia by Shielding
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Automotive Shielding Market in Russia by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Automotive Shielding Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Automotive Shielding Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Shielding Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Shielding Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Automotive Shielding Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Automotive Shielding Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Automotive Shielding Market in Asia-Pacific by
Shielding Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Market Share
Analysis by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Automotive Shielding Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Automotive Shielding Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Automotive Shielding Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Automotive Shielding Historic Market Review
by Shielding Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Automotive Shielding Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Shielding Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 109: Indian Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Automotive Shielding Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Automotive Shielding Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Automotive Shielding Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Automotive Shielding Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Automotive Shielding Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Automotive Shielding Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive
Shielding: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Shielding Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Automotive Shielding Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Market
Share Analysis by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive
Shielding: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Automotive Shielding Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Automotive Shielding Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 125: Automotive Shielding Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Automotive Shielding Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Automotive Shielding Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Shielding Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Automotive Shielding Market by
Shielding Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Shielding Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Shielding Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Automotive Shielding Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Automotive Shielding Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Shielding Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Automotive Shielding Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Automotive Shielding Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Automotive Shielding Market in Brazil by Shielding
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Automotive Shielding Market Share Analysis
by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Automotive Shielding Market in Brazil by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Shielding Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Automotive Shielding Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Automotive Shielding Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Automotive Shielding Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Automotive Shielding Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Shielding Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 152: Automotive Shielding Market in Rest of Latin America
by Shielding Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Automotive Shielding Market
Share Breakdown by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Shielding Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 155: Automotive Shielding Market in Rest of Latin America
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Automotive Shielding Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Automotive Shielding Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 158: Automotive Shielding Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Automotive Shielding Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Automotive Shielding Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Automotive Shielding Historic Market
by Shielding Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Automotive Shielding Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Shielding Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Shielding Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: The Middle East Automotive Shielding Historic Market
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Automotive Shielding Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Automotive Shielding: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Shielding
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Automotive Shielding Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Automotive Shielding Market Share Analysis
by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Market for Automotive Shielding: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Automotive Shielding Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Automotive Shielding Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018-2025
Table 173: Automotive Shielding Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Shielding Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Automotive Shielding Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Automotive Shielding Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Shielding Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Automotive Shielding Market by
Shielding Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Automotive Shielding Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Shielding Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automotive Shielding Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Automotive Shielding Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Shielding Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Automotive Shielding Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Automotive Shielding Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Automotive Shielding Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automotive Shielding Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Automotive Shielding Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Automotive Shielding Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Shielding Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Automotive Shielding Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Automotive Shielding Market
Share Breakdown by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Automotive Shielding Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automotive Shielding Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Automotive Shielding Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Shielding Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Automotive Shielding Market in Africa by Shielding
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Shielding Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Automotive Shielding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Automotive Shielding Market in Africa by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Automotive Shielding Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
DANA
ELRINGKLINGER AG
HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA
KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES AMERICA
LAIRD PLC
MARIAN
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC
PARKER CHOMERICS
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
TECH-ETCH
TENNECO
V. CURATED RESEARCH
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
