Global Bathroom Scales Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathroom Scales market worldwide is projected to grow by US$744.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Bathroom Scales, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bathroom Scales will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bathroom Scales will reach a market size of US$189.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$210 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Bathroom Scales: A Convenient Tool for Health Conscious

Consumers to Monitor and Manage Weight

Global Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Digital Bathroom Scales Surpassing Demand for Mechanical

Bathroom Scales

A Glance at Select Digital Bathroom Scales

Select Digital Bathroom Scales Under US$50

Smart Bathroom Scales Market: Poised for Strong Growth

Scales for Intense Trainers & Athletes

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Scales

Bathroom Scales for Expectant Mothers & People with Implanted

Devices

A Glance at Select Popular Smart Bathroom Scales

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to

Enthrall Customers

Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain

Popularity

Talking Bathroom Scale: Recent Advancement

Wide Assortment of Motifs made Possible by Using Glass

Next Generation Scales Gain Market Traction

Researchers Develop Bathroom Scales to Warn About Life

Threatening Conditions

High-tech Scales Gradually Making Inroads into the Bathroom

Scales Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bathroom Scales Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AWM Limited (UK)

Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (Hong Kong)

EatSmart (USA)

Fitbit Inc. (USA)

Groupe SEB (France)

Johnson Measures and Weights Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Leifheit AG (Germany)

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Omron Healthcare Europe B.V (The Netherlands)

Salter Housewares Ltd. (UK)

Tanita Corporation (Japan)

Tanita Corporation of America, Inc. (USA)

Taylor Precision Products, Inc. (USA)

Terraillon SAS (France)

Withings (France)

Zhongshan Camry Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Concerns over Rising Obesity Prevalence and Focus on Weight

Management Lend Traction to Bathroom Scales Market

Obesity Statistics

Demographic Factors Influencing Bathroom Scales Market - A Review

Emerging Middle Class Population in Developing Countries

Aging Global Population & Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Longer Life Expectancy Rates

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Women: A Major Target Group in Bathroom Scales Market

Increased Importance on Grooming Among Men Opens Up New

Potential Growth Market

Expanding E-retail Market Aiding in Market Growth





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 27

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368309/?utm_source=PRN



