|
20.04.2020 14:20:00
Global Bathroom Scales Industry
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathroom Scales market worldwide is projected to grow by US$744.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Bathroom Scales, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bathroom Scales will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368309/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bathroom Scales will reach a market size of US$189.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$210 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AWM Limited
- Bonso Electronics International Inc.
- EatSmart
- Fitbit Inc.
- Groupe SEB
- Johnson Measures and Weights Ltd.
- Leifheit AG
- Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Omron Healthcare Europe B.V
- Salter Housewares Ltd.
- Tanita Corporation
- Tanita Corporation of America Inc.
- Taylor Precision Products Inc.
- Withings
- Zhongshan Camry Electronic Co. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368309/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Bathroom Scales: A Convenient Tool for Health Conscious
Consumers to Monitor and Manage Weight
Global Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Digital Bathroom Scales Surpassing Demand for Mechanical
Bathroom Scales
A Glance at Select Digital Bathroom Scales
Select Digital Bathroom Scales Under US$50
Smart Bathroom Scales Market: Poised for Strong Growth
Scales for Intense Trainers & Athletes
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Scales
Bathroom Scales for Expectant Mothers & People with Implanted
Devices
A Glance at Select Popular Smart Bathroom Scales
Product Innovations Pioneer Growth
Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to
Enthrall Customers
Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain
Popularity
Talking Bathroom Scale: Recent Advancement
Wide Assortment of Motifs made Possible by Using Glass
Next Generation Scales Gain Market Traction
Researchers Develop Bathroom Scales to Warn About Life
Threatening Conditions
High-tech Scales Gradually Making Inroads into the Bathroom
Scales Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bathroom Scales Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AWM Limited (UK)
Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (Hong Kong)
EatSmart (USA)
Fitbit Inc. (USA)
Groupe SEB (France)
Johnson Measures and Weights Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Leifheit AG (Germany)
Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Omron Healthcare Europe B.V (The Netherlands)
Salter Housewares Ltd. (UK)
Tanita Corporation (Japan)
Tanita Corporation of America, Inc. (USA)
Taylor Precision Products, Inc. (USA)
Terraillon SAS (France)
Withings (France)
Zhongshan Camry Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Concerns over Rising Obesity Prevalence and Focus on Weight
Management Lend Traction to Bathroom Scales Market
Obesity Statistics
Demographic Factors Influencing Bathroom Scales Market - A Review
Emerging Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
Aging Global Population & Rising Healthcare Expenditure
Longer Life Expectancy Rates
Rising Healthcare Expenditure
Women: A Major Target Group in Bathroom Scales Market
Increased Importance on Grooming Among Men Opens Up New
Potential Growth Market
Expanding E-retail Market Aiding in Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bathroom Scales Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bathroom Scales Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Bathroom Scales Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bathroom Scales Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Bathroom Scales Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Bathroom Scales: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Bathroom Scales Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Bathroom Scales Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Bathroom Scales Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Bathroom Scales Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Bathroom Scales Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Bathroom Scales Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Bathroom Scales Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Bathroom Scales Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Bathroom Scales Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Bathroom Scales Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Bathroom Scales Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Bathroom Scales Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Bathroom Scales: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Bathroom Scales Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Bathroom Scales Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Bathroom Scales Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 28: Bathroom Scales Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Bathroom Scales Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Bathroom Scales Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Bathroom Scales Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Bathroom Scales Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Bathroom Scales Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Bathroom Scales Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Bathroom Scales Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bathroom Scales:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Bathroom Scales Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Bathroom Scales Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 41: Bathroom Scales Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Bathroom Scales Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 44: Bathroom Scales Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Bathroom Scales Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Bathroom Scales Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Bathroom Scales Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Bathroom Scales Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Bathroom Scales Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Bathroom Scales Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Bathroom Scales Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Bathroom Scales Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Bathroom Scales: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Bathroom Scales Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 57: Bathroom Scales Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Bathroom Scales Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Bathroom Scales Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Bathroom Scales Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Bathroom Scales Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Bathroom Scales Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Bathroom Scales Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Bathroom Scales Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Bathroom Scales Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 27
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368309/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bathroom-scales-industry-301043349.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Stimmung bröckelt: ATX und DAX drehen ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt und beim deutschen Leitindex DAX sind die anfänglichen Gewinne inzwischen vollständig wieder abgeschmolzen. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien bewegten sich die Kurse in unterschiedliche Richtungen.