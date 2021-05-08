|
Global Big Science Market Report 2021-2025 - New Technological Developments on Advanced Materials Used for Big Science Projects Such as Metals and Alloys, Polymers and Transparent Materials
DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Science Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes an estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.
The following materials and technologies used in big science projects are covered:
- Fusion power
- Generation IV reactor
- Quantum computing
- DNA sequencing
- Fuel cell
- Shape memory alloys
- Cryogenic-treated metals and alloys
- Metal foams
- Single crystals, glass and transparent ceramics
- Superplastic alloys
- Elastomers
- Hypereutectic alloys
- Magnetorheological fluids
The Report Includes:
- 72 tables
- An overview of the global market for big science
- Highlights of the new technological developments and discussion on advanced materials used for big science projects such as metals and alloys, polymers and transparent materials
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and description of regulatory and environmental developments
- Analysis of important big science projects including international thermonuclear experimental reactor (ITER), and magnetic confinement fusion (MCF) project
- Details of major advances in technologies and products, ongoing activities and information on organizations and contractors of the big science industry
- Comprehensive profiles of major organizations and contractors of the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Industry Structure
- Opportunities
- Challenges and Risks
- Public Trust
- Enormous Investment
- Management Tasks
- Procurement Procedures
Chapter 4 Global Market for Big Science
- Aerospace
- Artemis Program
- Chang'e Project
- Energy
- Generation IV Reactors
- Nuclear Fusion
- Physics and Astronomy
- Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research
- International Linear Collider
- Circular Electron Positron Collider
- Square Kilometre Array
- European Spallation Source
- Extremely Large Telescope (ELT)
- Other Industries
Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Materials for Big Science Projects
- Metals and Alloys in Big Science
- Cryogenic Treated Metals and Alloys
- Fuel Pellet Materials for Generation IV Reactors
- Metal Foam
- Reduced-Activation Ferritic/Martensitic Steel
- Shape Memory Alloys
- Superconductor and Superconducting Magnets
- Superplastic Alloys
- Tungsten-Based (W-Based) Materials
- Polymers
- Engineered Plastics
- Elastomers
- Transparent Polymers
- High-Performance Polymer Films
- Transparent Materials
- Transparent Ceramics
- Neodymium Glass
- Fused Silica
- Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate (KDP) Crystal and Potassium Dideuterium Phosphate (DKDP) Crystal
Chapter 6 Big Science Organizations
Chapter 7 Big Science Contractors
Chapter 8 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms
