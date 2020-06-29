Global Bioactive Wound Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioactive Wound Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioactive wound management market was valued at US$ 1,751.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,057.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing incidences of wounds and ulcers, and growing number of surgical procedures worldwide are the key factors fueling the market growth. Moreover, the increasingly ongoing innovation in wound care products is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with wound care management hinders the growth of the bioactive wound management market.



The wound dressing made by using biomaterials is known as bioactive wound care dressings. These materials are designed to be in direct contact with the injury and prevent the chances of further infection. The dressings are made up of both synthetics as well as natural polymers. The rise in diabetes cases, as well as skin injuries due to burns, fuels the growth of the bioactive wound management market.



The global bioactive wound management market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on the product, the market is segmented into alginates, collagen-based dressings, antimicrobial dressings, bioengineered skin substitutes, and hydrocolloids. The alginates segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the bioengineered skin substitutes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is subsegmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burn wounds, and surgical wounds.



The burn wounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the surgical wounds segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the bioactive wound management market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Australian Wound Management Association, Canadian Association of Wound Care, and European Wound Management Association are a few of the essential primary and secondary sources studies while preparing this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Bioactive Wound Management Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Bioactive Wound Management Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Bioactive Wound Management Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Wounds and Ulcers

5.1.2 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

5.1.3 Innovation in Advanced Wound Care Products

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Associated with Wound Care Management

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Research Activities to Introduce Novel Wound Treatments

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 3D Printing in Wound Care Management

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Bioactive Wound Management Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Bioactive Wound Management Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Bioactive Wound Management Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Bioactive Wound Management Market - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Bioactive Wound Management Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Alginates

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Alginates: Bioactive Wound Management Market Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

7.4 Collagen-based Dressing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Collagen-based Dressing: Bioactive Wound Management Market Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

7.5 Antimicrobial Dressings

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Antimicrobial Dressings: Bioactive Wound Management Market Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

7.6 Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Bioengineered Skin Substitutes: Bioactive Wound Management Market Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

7.7 Hydrocolloids

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Hydrocolloids: Bioactive Wound Management Market Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)



8. Bioactive Wound Management Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bioactive Wound Management Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Pressure Ulcers

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pressure Ulcers: Bioactive Wound Management Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Bioactive Wound Management Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Venous Leg Ulcers

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Venous Leg Ulcers: Bioactive Wound Management Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Burn Wounds

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Burn Wounds: Bioactive Wound Management Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Surgical Wounds

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Surgical Wounds: Bioactive Wound Management Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Bioactive Wound Management Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bioactive Wound Management Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Bioactive Wound Management Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Bioactive Wound Management Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: Bioactive Wound Management Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Bioactive Wound Management Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Bioactive Wound Management Market

10.2 Europe: Bioactive Wound Management Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Bioactive Wound Management Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Bioactive Wound Management Market

10.6 South and Central America: Bioactive Wound Management Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Bioactive Wound Management Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Bioactive Wound Management Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.1 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.2 Organic Developments

12.2.1 Overview

12.3 Inorganic Developments

12.3.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 ConvaTec Group Plc

13.3 Coloplast Group

13.4 Tissue Regenix Group

13.5 Hartman Group

13.6 Smith & Nephew

13.7 Integra Life Sciences Corporation

13.8 Organogenesis Inc.

13.9 MiMedx

13.10 ETS Wound Care, LLC



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



