Global Biomarkers Industry

Global Biomarkers Market to Reach US$104.9 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biomarkers estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$104.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Safety, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR to reach US$44.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Efficacy segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.4% share of the global Biomarkers market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Biomarkers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Validation Segment Corners a 23.2% Share in 2020

In the global Validation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 546-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Epigenomics AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

QIAGEN NV

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biomarkers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

