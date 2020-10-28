Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market Report 2020-2025: Key Vendors are Idemia, NEC, Thales, M2Sys, Fujitsu, Aware, Leidos, Nuance, Certibio, Hypr

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometric-as-a-Service Market by Offering, Solution (Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Palm & Vein Recognition), Trait (Physiological, Behavioral), Modality, Organization Size, Vertical, Region-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global pre-COVID-19 biometric-as-a-service market size to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% and post-COVID-19 market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion to USD 3.6 billion at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2020-2025.



The major growth drivers for the market include increasing users and data-security initiatives by government, growing usage of mobile devices, and rising demand for robust fraud detection and prevention systems. However, low cybersecurity budget of organizations and high installation costs may restrain the market growth.



Healthcare application area to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Increasing digital health records and stringent regulatory mandates to manage these records has increased the use of biometrics in the healthcare sector. Additionally, biometrics being increasingly used to monitor the use of prescribed drugs.



The unimodal segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Unimodal solutions are easy to deploy and less complex than multimodal technologies. However, unimodal technologies are more vulnerable to threats, such as spoofing, and are not as reliable as multimodal systems. These systems are therefore deployed in industries where high levels of security and reliability are not required.



Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Increasing security concerns in India, China, Japan, and Korea have further contributed to the adoption of biometric solutions in these countries. The Indian government launched an initiative toward the unique identification of citizens using biometrics and toward the issuance of Aadhaar numbers and cards.

The report includes the study of the key players offering biometric-as-a-service solutions. It profiles major vendors in the global biometric-as-a-service market, including NEC (Japan), Aware (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Nuance (US), Leidos (US), Idemia (France), M2SYS (US), Smilepass (UK), Certibio (Brazil), HYPR (US), BioID (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Fulcrum Biometrics (US), and Phonexia (US).

Market Overview and Industry Trends



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions to Access Advanced Biometrics Capabilities

High Security Threats

Increasing Government Initiatives

Restraints



Security of Biometric Data Stored on the Cloud

Opportunities



Increasing Use of Digital Platforms for Transactions

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

Challenges



Integration of Biometrics-As-A-Service into the Existing Systems

Network Dependency to Access Biometrics-As-A-Service Offerings Over the Cloud

COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis



Cumulative Growth Analysis

Drivers and Opportunities: Impact of COVID-19 on Facial Biometric

Technology Trends and Standards



Standards and Guidelines for the Biometric-As-A-Service Market

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)

International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 27000 Family (Iso/Iec 27000)

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)

Federal Information Security Management Act (Fisma)

International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 27018 (Iso/Iec 27018)

European Association for Biometrics (Eab)

International Biometric Society (Ibs)

Fast Identity Online ( Fido) Alliance

Use Cases



Biometrics-As-A-Service: Use Cases

Use Case #1: Securing Banking Operations

Use Case #2: Registration of 1.2 Billion Citizens

Use Case #3: Biometrics for Patient Identification

Use Case #4: Effective Voter Registration Solution for Improved Accuracy

Use Case #5: Biometrics in Jail Management

Use Case #6: Enhanced Security Through Palm Vein Biometric Authentication

Company Profiles



Key Vendors

Idemia

NEC

Thales Group

M2Sys

Fujitsu

Aware

Leidos

Nuance

Certibio

Hypr

Other Key Profiles

Bio Id

Ayonix

Phonexia

Lexis Nexis

Cognitec Systems

Iritech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16nmks

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biometric-as-a-service-market-report-2020-2025-key-vendors-are-idemia-nec-thales-m2sys-fujitsu-aware-leidos-nuance-certibio-hypr-301161832.html

SOURCE Research and Markets