23.07.2021 05:10:00
Global Bioplastics Market in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioplastics market is poised to grow by USD 76.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 28.05% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the bioplastics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials, the changing consumer preference toward eco-friendly packaging, and government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging.
The bioplastics market analysis includes type, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bioplastics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The bioplastics market covers the following areas:
Bioplastics Market Sizing
Bioplastics Market Forecast
Bioplastics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont SpA
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- SHOWA DENKO K.K.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Toyota Tsusho Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont SpA
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- SHOWA DENKO K.K.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Toyota Tsusho Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
