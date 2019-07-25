Global Bispecific Antibodies Report 2019: Landscape Description and Analysis of T-Cell and Natural Killer (NK) Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Report Package: Bispecific Antibodies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies 2019: a business, stakeholder, technology and pipeline analysis

Bispecific Antibodies for Immuno-Oncology & Other Diseases

The full report provides you with a landscape description and analysis of T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell engaging bispecific antibodies as of June 2019.



The report brings you up-to-date information about major pharmaceutical and technology companies active in the field, state of the art and emerging next-generation technologies, subject and economic terms of partnering deals and pipeline analysis of product candidates including clinical experiences.



The analysis is based on the profiles of 56 Big Pharma and technology companies covering company background/history, financial situation, technology overview, partnering activities and pipeline overview. 38 different technologies to create bispecific T-cell and NK cell engaging antibodies are profiled in depth. Pipeline analysis is based on the profiles of 90 drug candidates in development. Sources of information are 237 scientific references. Non-scientific sources of information, such as press releases, annual reports and presentations, are disclosed within the text with an embedded hyperlink leading to the online source of information.



The Competitor Analysis report about Bispecific Antibodies for Immuno-Oncology & Other Diseases evaluates the landscape of investigational bispecific therapeutic antibodies for treatment of cancer, inflammatory & autoimmune diseases as well as cardiometabolic, infectious, neurologic and ophthalmic diseases as of June 2019. Results are presented in a tabular format.



At present, only two bispecific therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are on the market, one for leukaemia and one for haemophilia. A search was conducted for bispecific monoclonal antibodies (and some multimeric proteins) in R&D. The search identified 271 unique bispecific antibody-based constructs in active R&D (excluding discontinued developments of bi-specifics). Of the 110 clinical stage bispecific antibodies, 50% is used for redirection of T-cells to a tumour target.



More than 85% of the clinical stage bispecific molecules are in development for the treatment of cancer. The combination of immune checkpoint inhibitor and/or activator targets is a strongly emerging use of the bispecific antibody technology. The traditional application of bispecific for targeting two tumour-associated antigens (or epitopes) and/or growth factors is a field with strong clinical activities, but the non-clinical pipeline is relatively empty compared with immuno-oncology bi-specifics (11 vs 48 projects).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efrg77





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bispecific-antibodies-report-2019-landscape-description-and-analysis-of-t-cell-and-natural-killer-nk-cell-engaging-bispecific-antibodies-300890356.html

SOURCE Research and Markets