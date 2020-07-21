|
Global Bisphenol A Market (2020 to 2029) - Outlook and Forecast
DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bisphenol A (BPA): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world bisphenol A market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for bisphenol A.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
- As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each report forecasts are being revised
- The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report
- What is important, the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of bisphenol A
- It describes present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data showing bisphenol A capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on bisphenol A manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of bisphenol A in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Bisphenol A market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: BISPHENOL A PROPERTIES AND USES
2. BISPHENOL A MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. BISPHENOL A WORLD MARKET
3.1. World bisphenol A capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World bisphenol A production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Bisphenol A consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Bisphenol A global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Bisphenol A prices in the world market
4. BISPHENOL A REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Bisphenol A European market analysis
Countries covered:
- Belgium
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Spain
4.2. Bisphenol A Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- China
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
4.3. Bisphenol A North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- USA
4.4. Bisphenol A Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Brazil
4.5. Bisphenol A Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
5. BISPHENOL A MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Bisphenol A capacity and production forecast up to 2029
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Bisphenol A consumption forecast up to 2029
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Bisphenol A market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BISPHENOL A MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. BISPHENOL A FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. BISPHENOL A END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
