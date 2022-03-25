Global brand Le-Vel launches record NEW products in 2022

Premium lifestyle company moves into new product categories

FRISCO, Texas, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, the world leader in human nutritional innovation, has already launched eleven new products in 2022. This year is slated to go beyond the past decade's impressive track record of yearly product releases from the company.

Le-Vel's commitment to release more innovative products in 2022 than any other year in its history started strong with the launch of a Vegan Lifestyle Mix with plant-based protein as well as a new flavor addition to the original Lifestyle Mix formula, Snickerdoodle. Along with Lifestyle Capsules and Lifestyle Derma Fusion Technology (DFT), Lifestyle Mix is part of a simple 1-2-3 regimen, the THRIVE Experience, that you complete daily before you head out the door in the morning. The brand intends to add two more Vegan flavor options before year's end.

In February, Le-Vel Brand Promoters across the globe traveled to the Dominican Republic for one of the company's three annual Lifestyle Getaways. Co-founder Jason Camper announced the launch of THRIVE 2O alkaline water, THRIVE Gummies and THRIVE Pink Pro , along with a completely new publication, VIP Magazine .

THRIVE 2O alkaline fusion water comes in a convenient 500-milliliter bottle, is infused with electrolytes and has an impeccable pH of 9.75. It's designed to keep the body feeling great all day.

THRIVE Pink Pro is a power-packed Collagen drink mix containing over seven grams of premium quality Type I and Type II collagen, hyaluronic acid, biotin and Vitamin C to promote health and beauty. Available in pink lemonade in an easy-to-use stick pack, it helps support healthy hair, skin, nails, bones and joints, while enhancing skin hydration, brightness and elasticity for a more youthful appearance.

THRIVE Gummies Multivitamins are a blend of essential vitamins and minerals that help maintain your overall health and wellness, while boosting your cellular energy and metabolism in a tasty and easy to chew gummy form.

THRIVE Gummies Sleep, designed to help you get a restful night's sleep, promote relaxation and support an overall healthy sleep cycle. THRIVE Sleep promotes and helps prepare the body for a deep sleep during the night.

THRIVE Gummies Immune is formulated with key vitamins, minerals and antioxidants designed to strengthen your immune system and promote a healthy response to inflammation.

THRIVE Gummies Collagen is designed to promote hair growth, improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, support healthy skin, and help strengthen nails.

Lifestyle Mix Vegan Vanilla is a great-tasting plant-based vegan option with the same smooth, creamy, ultra-micronized nutrition as the original Lifestyle Mix formula. It's a delicious dairy-free option that's packed with plant-based protein.

Lifestyle Mix Snickerdoodle is available for a limited time. This flavor adds a cookie-flavored twist to the Lifestyle Mix's proprietary blend of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, plant extracts, probiotics and amino acids.

New Limited Edition DFTs in Boss and Spring are new options for Step 3 of the THRIVE Experience. This unique, patented delivery system is designed to infuse the derma (skin) with Le-Vel's unique, premium grade THRIVE Lifestyle formula. These extremely limited editions encourage all customers and Promoters to THRIVE in style.

VIP Magazine, or Very Important Promoter Magazine, is on sale now and features Le-Vel Brand Promoters who have led the way over the past decade and insightful articles to help explain the Promoter opportunity in a relatable way.

For more information on these new products and the THRIVE Experience, please visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

