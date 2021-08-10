SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cadaver Bags - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 10; Released: May 2021

Executive Pool: 4362

Companies: 95 - Players covered include CEABIS; EIHF Isofroid; Mopec; Mortech Manufacturing; Peerless Plastics Mortuary; Roftek Ltd T/A Flexmort; Span Surgical Co. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Material Type (PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester, Other Material Types); End-Use (Hospitals, Mortuary, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Cadaver Bags Market to Reach $959.1 Million by 2026

Cadaver bags, also known as mortuary bags or body bags, are non-porous bags designed specifically to enclose human bodies for storage and transportation. They are also referred to as a cadaver pouch or human remains pouch. Cadaver bags are primarily used for transporting human remains from hospitals or their place of discovery to a mortuary or a funeral home. Cadaver bags are also used for storage of corpses within morgues, hospitals and anatomy labs. The bags are designed to prevent leakage of body fluid from human remains during transport. The rising COVID-19 death toll across the globe promises lucrative growth opportunities for the global cadaver bags market. Increasing death toll and short supplies of body bags are prompting various hospitals to shift their attention towards Chinese companies. Chinese suppliers of cadaver or body bags are witnessing notable spike in demand for body bags owing to increasing COVID-19 death toll. As the management and disposal of human remains involves many individuals and a variety of agencies, safe handling of such remains necessitates the adoption of safety standards that ensure protection of all stakeholders. In the context of epidemic outbreaks, proper strategies must be implemented to minimize the risk of infection in individuals handling the bodies of deceased persons. Thus, the universal use of cadaver bags or body bags is recommended for transport and storage of human remains as a hygienic measure to facilitate infection control and prevent leakage. Bodies are placed in a leak proof zip bag with a transparent section that allows family members to view the face of the deceased without exposing them to infection from the cadaver. Body bags are designed for single use and hence are not re-usable.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cadaver Bags estimated at US$618 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$959.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$441.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.9 Million by 2026

The Cadaver Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.

Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe, represent the primary revenue contributors for the world cadaver bags market. Repeated waves of COVID-19 infections in the US and European countries such as Italy, Spain, etc. are propelling the need for cadaver bags. In addition, the US and other developed regions are typically characterized by well-established healthcare infrastructure and wider access to care services offered through hospitals, clinics, and commercial diagnostics centres. Further, these countries are also characterized by higher healthcare awareness among population, and consumer affluence, which strongly influence the demand for care and diagnostics services. Growing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cancer and heart disease, and ageing population also perk up the demand for care services. Due to massive healthcare infrastructure and huge demand for care services, deployment and usage of various types of healthcare equipment and supplies remains high in the developed countries.

Nylon Segment to Reach $126.2 Million by 2026

In the global Nylon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$72.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cadaver-bags-market-to-reach-959-1-million-by-2026--301350956.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.