Global Calcium Carbonate Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium Carbonate market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16 Billion by the year 2025, Paper will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817762/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$361.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$312.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paper will reach a market size of US$916.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agsco Corporation; Blue Mountain Minerals; Carmeuse Lime & Stone, Inc.; Carthage Crushed Limestone; Cerne Calcium Company; GLC Minerals; Greer Industries, Inc.; J.M. Huber Corporation; Kerford Limestone; Midwest Calcium Carbonates; Mineral Technologies Inc.; Mississippi Lime Company; Mountain Materials, Inc.; National Lime & Stone Company; Omya AG (Omya Group); Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals; Pennsy Supply, Inc.; United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817762/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Calcium Carbonate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Calcium Carbonate Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Calcium Carbonate Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Paper (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Paper (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Paper (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Plastics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Plastics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Plastics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Calcium Carbonate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Calcium Carbonate Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium

Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Calcium Carbonate Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Calcium Carbonate Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Calcium Carbonate Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Calcium Carbonate Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Calcium Carbonate Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Calcium Carbonate Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Calcium Carbonate Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Calcium Carbonate Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Calcium Carbonate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Calcium Carbonate Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Calcium Carbonate Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Calcium Carbonate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Calcium Carbonate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Calcium Carbonate Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Calcium Carbonate Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Calcium Carbonate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Calcium Carbonate Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Calcium Carbonate Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium

Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Calcium Carbonate Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Calcium Carbonate Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Calcium Carbonate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Calcium Carbonate Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Calcium Carbonate Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Calcium Carbonate Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AGSCO CORPORATION

BLUE MOUNTAIN MINERALS

CARMEUSE LIME & STONE

CARTHAGE CRUSHED LIMESTONE

CERNE CALCIUM COMPANY

GLC MINERALS

GREER INDUSTRIES, INC.

J.M. HUBER CORPORATION

KERFORD LIMESTONE

MIDWEST CALCIUM CARBONATES

MINERAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

MISSISSIPPI LIME COMPANY

MOUNTAIN MATERIALS, INC.

NATIONAL LIME & STONE COMPANY

OMYA AG (OMYA GROUP)

PARCHEM FINE & SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

PENNSY SUPPLY

UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817762/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-calcium-carbonate-industry-300939904.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer