Global Capital names Eurex ?European Derivatives Exchange of the Year?

Once again, the Global Capital Award team has invested months of work and market consultations to identify the best players in the derivatives market. We are all the more proud and honored to have been named "European Derivatives Exchange of the Year" by these experts for the second year in a row. This was in recognition not only of our product innovations, which build on our world-leading position in index products, but also of our strong and continuous innovations to help our clients overcome their market challenges.Global Capital notes that the awards aim to recognize growth, innovation, exceptional efforts on behalf of clients and work to improve the industry. We are proud to be one of the award winners and pledge to maintain our approach and anticipate our customers' needs with innovative products and solutions.