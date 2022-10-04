|
04.10.2022 11:15:00
Global Capital names Eurex ?European Derivatives Exchange of the Year?
Once again, the Global Capital Award team has invested months of work and market consultations to identify the best players in the derivatives market. We are all the more proud and honored to have been named "European Derivatives Exchange of the Year" by these experts for the second year in a row. This was in recognition not only of our product innovations, which build on our world-leading position in index products, but also of our strong and continuous innovations to help our clients overcome their market challenges.Global Capital notes that the awards aim to recognize growth, innovation, exceptional efforts on behalf of clients and work to improve the industry. We are proud to be one of the award winners and pledge to maintain our approach and anticipate our customers' needs with innovative products and solutions.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.06.22
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie schwächelt: Kappungsgrenze im DAX wird nicht erhöht (Dow Jones)
|
24.04.22
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Deutsche Börse steigert Erlöse und Ergebnis deutlich - Auf Kurs zu weiterem Wachstum (Dow Jones)
|
08.02.22
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)