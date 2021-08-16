Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027 - Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $592.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$592.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$706.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Implantable Loop Recorders Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR



In the global Implantable Loop Recorders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$82.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$447.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures

Recent Market Activity

CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory

The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market

Competitive Scenario

Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices

Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices

A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

Competitive Landscape

Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 60 Featured)

BioTelemetry Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare UK Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic Plc.

Mortara Instrument Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Schiller AG

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Welch Allyn

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver

Aging Population Drives Demand

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand

SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS

Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances

Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors

ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors

Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions

Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring

Advancements in ECG Management Systems

Third-Party Integration

GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System

Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms

Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 60

