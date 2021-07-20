Global Ceramic Membrane Market Growth Analysis in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the ceramic membrane market, operating under the Materials Industry. The latest report estimates an incremental growth of USD 3.09 billion, at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., ARAN Holding GmbH, Danaher Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hyflux Ltd., Nanostone Water Inc., Pentair Plc, Qua Group LLC, TAMI Industries SAS, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are among some of the major market participants.

Growing demand from developing economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fouling of membrane might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Ceramic Membrane Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Ultrafiltration



Microfiltration



Nanofiltration



Others

Application

Water and Wastewater Treatment



Food and Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Chemical Processing



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Ceramic Membrane Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ceramic membrane market report covers the following areas:

Ceramic Membrane Market Size

Ceramic Membrane Market Trends

Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis

This study identifies demand from pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic membrane market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Ceramic Membrane Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramic membrane market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ceramic membrane market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ceramic membrane market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramic membrane market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Ultrafiltration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Microfiltration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nanofiltration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

ARAN Holding GmbH

Danaher Corp.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hyflux Ltd.

Nanostone Water Inc.

Pentair Plc

Qua Group LLC

TAMI Industries SAS

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

