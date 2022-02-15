Global Clean Energy Holdings and UGI Announce Partnership to Distribute Renewable LPG

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with UGI Corporation’s (NYSE: UGI) subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane ("AmeriGas”), the nation’s largest retail propane marketer, to purchase and distribute renewable LPG produced by GCEH. AmeriGas will leverage its supply and logistics infrastructure and sales and marketing teams to market and distribute GCEH’s renewable LPG to new and existing customers primarily in the state of California.

As part of a multi-year agreement, GCEH’s Bakersfield biorefinery will process up to 15,000 barrels of renewable feedstock per day, including GCEH’s proprietary energy crop, camelina, to produce renewable fuels including bioLPG. This biorefinery, which is expected to begin operations in the first half of calendar 2022, is projected to produce approximately 13 million gallons of renewable LPG in its first year of regular commercial operations, making it the largest commercially available renewable propane production facility to date in the United States1. Under the distribution partnership, AmeriGas will be the long-term exclusive buyer of renewable LPG from GCEH’s Bakersfield biorefinery.

"Our investment in the Bakersfield biorefinery coupled with AmeriGas’ industry-leading footprint across the propane supply chain is a powerful combination aimed at advancing the growth of the renewable fuels market in California and elsewhere,” commented Richard Palmer, President & CEO of Global Clean Energy Holdings.

Renewable LPG, also known as renewable-propane or bioLPG, is chemically identical to today’s fossil LPG (C 3 H 8 ) and therefore can be used with existing infrastructure. It has up to 80% lower carbon footprint than that of conventional LPG and a much lower carbon intensity than conventional diesel or gasoline fuels.

"We are thrilled to partner with GCEH to bring renewable LPG to customers in a rapidly developing market where there is strong demand for biofuels and a focus on environmentally sustainable energy solutions,” said Roger Perreault, President and CEO - UGI Corporation. "This long-term agreement demonstrates continued progress on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and strategy to invest in renewables. It is another great example of our ongoing efforts to provide innovative, low-carbon, sustainable energy solutions to customers.”

Russell Blades, Vice President, Technology & Sustainability at Global Clean Energy, added, "Agreements like this and strategic partners like AmeriGas support our integrated Farm-to-Fuels-to-Market value chain strategy, which truly differentiates us from other renewable fuel producers and sets an exciting stage for future growth.”

"This strategic partnership leverages the strengths of each organization and sets the foundation for both companies to work together across traditional agricultural, energy and supply chain lines to bring lower-carbon fuels to customers,” said Steve Kossuth, VP of Global LPG Supply - UGI Corporation. "We look forward to working closely with the team at GCEH to advance renewable LPG to market in California.”

About Global Clean Energy Holdings

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. ("GCEH”) is a vertically integrated renewable fuels company specializing in nonfood-based feedstocks used for the production of advanced biofuels and biomaterials. With a footprint that stretches from the laboratory to the farm gate through to biorefinery production, GCEH’s farm-to-fuels value chain integration provides unrivaled access to reliable, ultra-low carbon feedstocks. When online, the Bakersfield Biorefinery will be the only facility of its type, processing both traditional bio feedstocks as well as domestically grown camelina oil into sustainable, ultra-low carbon fuels in California. To learn more, visit gceholdings.com and susoils.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

About AmeriGas

AmeriGas is the largest retail propane marketer in the United States, with more than 1 billion gallons sold annually to 1.4 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,600 locations.

More information about AmeriGas is available at https://www.amerigas.com.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the eastern region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements” of Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

1According to a recent article by the Western Propane Gas Association (WPGA) News.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005548/en/