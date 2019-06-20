Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024: Focus on Color, Flavor, Starch and Sweetener, Natural Preservative, and Others

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clean Label Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clean label ingredients market is expected to value USD 51.14 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.75%, during the forecast period.

Clean-label ingredients are consumer-friendly ingredients, which are natural, organic, non-GMO, and very minimally processed. Clean label products are 100% natural, non-GMO, and organic. The demand for natural ingredients is growing, owing to the increasing health concerns of the customers, regarding the adverse health effects of artificial ingredients.

The higher cost of the clean ingredients is a factor that is restricting the growth of the market. The beverage and dairy industry accounts for the maximum share at application level.

The clean label ingredients market report includes study on segmentation by type (color, flavor, starch and sweetener, natural preservative, and other types) and application (beverage, bakery and confectionery, sauce and condiment, dairy and frozen dessert, processed food, and other applications). Regional analysis of the clean labelled ingredients market is also being included in the report. Europe accounts for the highest market share at global level for clean label ingredients.



Consumers are very much concerned about what are the ingredients in the packed food they are consuming. This increases the demand for clean label ingredients, as artificial ingredients are having various long-term negative effects. Consumers are even ready to pay a premium price for the clean label ingredients, as they have various other benefits. Lot of initiatives are taken, in order to reduce the usage of artificial ingredients and increase the usage of clean label ingredients. Additionally, governments are conducting awareness programs, to increase the usage of clean label ingredients.



The Asia-Pacific clean label market is registering a CAGR of 7.4%. Asia-Pacific is the region, where there are people from various economic backgrounds. The major reason for the fast moving market in Asia is the increasing living standards of the consumers. Consumers in the region take time to check the ingredient list of the product before purchasing. The increase in demand for convenience goods with clean labels is also a factor boosting the market. China is the largest market for clean label ingredients in the Asia-Pacific region. Key players are focusing on the Asia-Pacific region for promoting the benefits of clean label ingredients, due to high interest of consumers in healthy eating habits and increase in awareness on ingredients used in the food products.



The clean label market is dominated by the major players. The leading players, like Cargill Inc., ADM, Kerry Group, DuPont, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle, accounted for 41.76 % of the global market. Cargill Inc. dominates the market with the highest market share.



The major players, like Cargill, Dupont, and Tate & Lyle, are investing more in R&D, by setting up new centers for development, and are also expanding their presence by acquiring small and regional players. Moreover, players are producing ingredients by incorporating new flavors.



