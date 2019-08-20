Global Cleaning Robot Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $1.81 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $7.31 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleaning Robot - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cleaning Robot market accounted for $1.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.31 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.



Dispersion of automation in home appliance, increase in labor charge and growing safety concern, and compressed size with self charging ability are some of the key factors which are driving the market growth. However, advanced price of cleaning robot is restraining the market growth.



Cleaning robot is an approach to construct cleaning a time proficient and simple task and give comfort to humans. Cleaning robots helps to sense the location of the area to be cleaned estimates the path to achieve the detected place and cleans the area with the help of vacuum cleaner attached. Cleaning robots maintain the log of unclean and cleaned area in the storage space which helps to remain a track of records for future support.



Based on Product, Floor cleaning robot are equipped with function such as navigation control systems and sensors which are particularly used to sense obstacles and avoid collisions. The expansion of the market for this technology accredited the fame of floor cleaning robots in the housing sector, which has help the floor cleaning robot market to develop at a quick pace.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to rise during the forecast period. Increase in disposable revenue along with consumers in Asia Pacific has lead to the acceptance of cleaning robots. The growing adoption of cleaning robots and the invasion of worldwide players, along with the appearance of native players, are serving the market to grow.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Professional

5.3 Personal



6 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Window Cleaning

6.3 Pool Cleaning

6.4 Lawn Cleaning

6.5 Household Vacuum Robot

6.6 Floor Cleaning

6.7 Robotic Litter Box

6.8 Furniture-Cleaning Robot

6.9 Other Products



7 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Control

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Digital Assistant Control

7.3 Autonomous

7.4 App Based



8 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Hardware

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vacuum Pump

8.3 Sensors

8.4 Motors

8.5 Microcontroller

8.6 Fan Absorption

8.7 Cleaning Brushes

8.8 Charging Pod

8.9 Battery

8.10 Electronic Circuitry

8.11 Dirt Disposal

8.12 Chassis

8.13 Brushing

8.14 Other Hardwares



9 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Connectivity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 ZigBee

9.3 Wi-Fi

9.4 Bluetooth



10 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.3 Commercial

10.4 Personal

10.5 Industry

10.5.1 Retail

10.5.2 IT & Telecom

10.5.3 Healthcare

10.5.4 Automotive

10.5.5 Education Institutes

10.5.6 Government and Banking Sector

10.5.7 Manufacturing Industries

10.5.8 Media & Communication

10.5.9 Other Industries

10.6 Other Applications

10.6.1 Real Estate

10.6.2 Oil & Gas

10.6.3 Food & Beverages



11 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Tubes and Pipe Cleaning

11.3 Storage Tank and Boilers' Cleaning

11.4 Hull Cleaning

11.5 Gutter Cleaning



12 Global Cleaning Robot Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 LG Electronics

14.2 Samsung Electronics

14.3 Irobot

14.4 Neato Robotics

14.5 Ecovacs Robotics

14.6 Dyson

14.7 Intellibot Robotics

14.8 Alfred Krcher

14.9 Ilife Robot

14.10 Bobsweep

14.11 Bissell Homecare

14.12 Miele

14.13 Cyberdyne

14.14 Vorwerk

14.15 Monoprice



