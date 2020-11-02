Global Cloud Automation Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Automation estimated at US$35.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$149.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Public, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24% CAGR and reach US$85.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Private segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR



The Cloud Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.4% and 19.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR.



Hybrid Segment to Record 22.2% CAGR



In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$26.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 155-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Google Cloud Platform

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Vmware, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Automation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cloud Automation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cloud Automation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Public (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Public (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Private (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Private (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hybrid (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Manufacturing (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Retail (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Retail (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Telecom (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Telecom (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Transportation (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Transportation (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Automation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: Cloud Automation Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 22: United States Cloud Automation Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Cloud Automation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Cloud Automation Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Cloud Automation Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Canadian Cloud Automation Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Canadian Cloud Automation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Canadian Cloud Automation Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cloud

Automation Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Cloud Automation Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud

Automation in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Cloud Automation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 33: Cloud Automation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 34: Cloud Automation Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 35: Chinese Demand for Cloud Automation in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Chinese Cloud Automation Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Automation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Cloud Automation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 38: European Cloud Automation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Cloud Automation Market Assessment in US$

Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 40: Cloud Automation Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Salesby Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: European Cloud Automation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 42: European Cloud Automation Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: French Cloud Automation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Cloud Automation Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Cloud Automation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 46: French Cloud Automation Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: German Cloud Automation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 48: German Cloud Automation Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Cloud Automation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Cloud Automation Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Cloud Automation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 52: Cloud Automation Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Italian Demand for Cloud Automation in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Italian Cloud Automation Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cloud

Automation Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 56: United Kingdom Cloud Automation Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cloud Automation in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Cloud Automation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Cloud Automation Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 60: Cloud Automation Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Cloud Automation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Cloud Automation Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Cloud Automation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Cloud Automation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Cloud Automation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Cloud Automation Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspectiveby Vertical for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Cloud Automation Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 68: Rest of World Cloud Automation Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Rest of World Cloud Automation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Rest of World Cloud Automation Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

