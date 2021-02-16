|
Global Cloud Encryption Markets, 2021-2026: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Encryption Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Service Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)), By Organization Size, By End Use, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cloud Encryption Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 30% during the forecast period.
High cloud adoption and virtualization is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Moreover, increased instances of data breaches is contributing to high demand for cloud encryption which is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, existence of norms and regulations for the increased adoption of cloud encryption solutions is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.
The Global Cloud Encryption Market is segmented based on component, service model, organization size, end-use, company, and region. Based on service model, the market can be categorized into infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS).
Out of which, the software-as-a-service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to growing requirement to protect cloud applications from cyber-attacks. In addition to this, increase in the use of cloud-based applications among numerous industry verticals is further contributing to the growing trend for SaaS.
In terms of end-use, the market is fragmented into It & telecommunication, BFSI, health care, entertainment & media, retail, education others. Among them, IT & telecommunication segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years which is accredited to the use of cloud encryption technology in providing real-time access in case of emergency and to improve the proficiency of clinical and IT staff.
The key market players are adopting some several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Solutions and Services)
5.2.2. By Service Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS))
5.2.3. By Organization Size (SMEs Vs Large Organization)
5.2.4. By End Use (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Health Care, Entertainment & Media, Retail, Education Others)
5.2.5. By Company
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component
6.2.2. By Service Model
6.2.3. By Organization Size
6.2.4. By End User
6.2.5. By Country
6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
6.3.1. China Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
6.3.2. India Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
6.3.3. Australia Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
6.3.4. Japan Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
6.3.5. South Korea Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
7. Europe Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Service Model
7.2.3. By Organization Size
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Country
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. France Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
7.3.2. Germany Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
7.3.3. United Kingdom Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
7.3.4. Italy Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
7.3.5. Spain Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
8. North America Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Service Model
8.2.3. By Organization Size
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
8.3.1. United States Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
8.3.2. Mexico Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
8.3.3. Canada Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
9. South America Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Service Model
9.2.3. By Organization Size
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Brazil Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
9.3.2. Argentina Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
9.3.3. Colombia Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Service Model
10.2.3. By Organization Size
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10.3.1. South Africa Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
10.3.3. UAE Cloud Encryption Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Ciphercloud Inc.
13.2. Gemalto NV
13.3. Hytrust Inc.
13.4. IBM Corp.
13.5. Netskope Inc.
13.6. Secomba GmbH
13.7. Skyhigh Networks, Inc.
13.8. Sophos Group plc.
13.9. Symantec Software Solutions Pvt Ltd
13.10. Thales E-Security, Inc.
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emvp1y
