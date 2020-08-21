|
Global Cloud Security Market Assessment Report 2020-2025: Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints and Challenges Resulting from COVID-19
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Security Market by Security Type, Application (Visibility and Risk Assessment, User and Data Governance, Activity and Monitoring and Analytics), Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud security market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 34.5 billion in 2020 to USD 68.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. An increasing number of security breaches and cyber attacks and mandate to follow regulatory and data protection lawshave contributedto the growth of thecloud security marketecosystem.
By service model, the SaaS segment expected to hold a larger market size in 2020
Organizationsaremigrating their infrastructure to cloud due to its lower hardware cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required.
Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce.com, Cisco Webex, and Adobe Creative Cloud are some of the popular SaaS application vendors in the market. With the proliferation of cloud collaboration tools amid the pandemic, the SaaS businesses are expecting growth as they these solutions are easier- to- deploy, manage, and support virtually on the cloud.
APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.
Research Coverage
The market study covers the cloud security market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments,including application, service model,security type, organization size, vertical,and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
1.9 Summary of Changes
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Security Market
4.2 Market, Market Share of Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2020
4.3 Market, by Security Type, 2020
4.4 Market, by Application, 2020 vs 2025
4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2020
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Sophistication of Cybercrimes, Cyber Espionage Campaigns, and Generation of New Cyberattacks
5.2.1.2 Upthrust in the Use of Cloud-Based Solutions and MSS
5.2.1.3 Upsurge in BYOD and CYOD Trends to Boost the Demand for Cloud Security
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Distrust and Weak Collaboration Among Enterprises and Cloud Security Service Providers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Support Smart Infrastructure Projects
5.2.3.2 Securing Online Payment Applications, Social Media, and OS
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises and Consumers due to the Complexities of Cloud Computing Models
5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.4 Pricing Analysis
6.5 Cloud Security Ecosystem
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Case Study Analysis
6.8.1 Information Technology
6.8.1.1 Cloudrise Deployed Netskope for IaaS to Manage and Reduce Risks Across Their Public Cloud Infrastructure Platforms
6.8.1.2 Bentley Systems Used Alert Logic's Solutions to Meet a Broad Range of Standards for Its Cloud Platform
6.8.1.3 Clarizen Deployed Aqua Security's Solutions to Adhere to Compliance Requirements and Secure Their Runtime Environment in AWS
6.8.2 Financial Services
6.8.2.1 Western Union Deployed McAfee's Cloud Security Solution to Accelerate the Adoption of Cloud Services With Security and Compliance Policies
6.8.2.2 Pacific Life Chose Check Point's Cloudguard Dome 9 to Streamline Security in the Cloud Environment
6.8.3 Healthcare
6.8.3.1 Medecision Chose Armor Cloud Security to Achieve Hitrust Certification
7 Cloud Security Market, By Security Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Data Security
7.3 Application Security
7.4 Endpoint Security
7.5 Network Security
7.6 Perimeter Security
7.7 Other Security Types
8 Cloud Security Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Visibility & Risk Assessment
8.3 User & Data Governance
8.4 Activity Monitoring & Analytics
8.5 Threat Protection & Remediation/Mitigation
8.6 Other Applications
9 Cloud Security Market, By Service Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service
9.3 Platform-as-a-Service
9.4 Software-as-a-Service
10 Cloud Security Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.3 Large Enterprises
11 Cloud Security Market, By Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Information
11.3 Finance & Insurance
11.4 Healthcare & Social Assistance
11.5 Retail & Trade
11.6 Manufacturing
11.7 Utilities
11.8 Other Verticals
12 Cloud Security Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Estimated Market Share Range of Key Players
14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.2.1 Star
14.2.2 Emerging Leaders
14.2.3 Pervasive
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, For Startups
14.3.1 Progressive Companies
14.3.2 Responsive Companies
14.3.3 Dynamic Companies
14.3.4 Starting Blocks
14.4 Microsoft
14.5 Cisco
14.6 Trend Micro
14.7 McAfee
14.8 Qualys
14.9 Amazon Web Services
14.1 Broadcom
14.11 Check Point
14.12 IBM
14.13 Foreseeti
14.14 Sophos
14.15 Forcepoint
14.16 Netskope
14.17 Palo Alto Networks
14.18 Bitglass
14.19 Imperva
14.2 Ciphercloud
14.21 Proofpoint
14.22 Zscaler
14.23 Fireeye
14.24 Cloudpassage
14.25 Fortinet
14.26 Avanan
14.27 Illumio
14.28 Varmour
14.29 Aqua Security
14.30 Cloudflare
14.31 Sitelock
14.32 Tenable
