Global Cloud Security Market Assessment Report 2020-2025: Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints and Challenges Resulting from COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Security Market by Security Type, Application (Visibility and Risk Assessment, User and Data Governance, Activity and Monitoring and Analytics), Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud security market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 34.5 billion in 2020 to USD 68.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. An increasing number of security breaches and cyber attacks and mandate to follow regulatory and data protection lawshave contributedto the growth of thecloud security marketecosystem.

By service model, the SaaS segment expected to hold a larger market size in 2020

Organizationsaremigrating their infrastructure to cloud due to its lower hardware cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required.

Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce.com, Cisco Webex, and Adobe Creative Cloud are some of the popular SaaS application vendors in the market. With the proliferation of cloud collaboration tools amid the pandemic, the SaaS businesses are expecting growth as they these solutions are easier- to- deploy, manage, and support virtually on the cloud.

APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the cloud security market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments,including application, service model,security type, organization size, vertical,and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary of Changes



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Security Market

4.2 Market, Market Share of Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.3 Market, by Security Type, 2020

4.4 Market, by Application, 2020 vs 2025

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2020



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Sophistication of Cybercrimes, Cyber Espionage Campaigns, and Generation of New Cyberattacks

5.2.1.2 Upthrust in the Use of Cloud-Based Solutions and MSS

5.2.1.3 Upsurge in BYOD and CYOD Trends to Boost the Demand for Cloud Security

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Distrust and Weak Collaboration Among Enterprises and Cloud Security Service Providers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Support Smart Infrastructure Projects

5.2.3.2 Securing Online Payment Applications, Social Media, and OS

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises and Consumers due to the Complexities of Cloud Computing Models

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.5 Cloud Security Ecosystem

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Case Study Analysis

6.8.1 Information Technology

6.8.1.1 Cloudrise Deployed Netskope for IaaS to Manage and Reduce Risks Across Their Public Cloud Infrastructure Platforms

6.8.1.2 Bentley Systems Used Alert Logic's Solutions to Meet a Broad Range of Standards for Its Cloud Platform

6.8.1.3 Clarizen Deployed Aqua Security's Solutions to Adhere to Compliance Requirements and Secure Their Runtime Environment in AWS

6.8.2 Financial Services

6.8.2.1 Western Union Deployed McAfee's Cloud Security Solution to Accelerate the Adoption of Cloud Services With Security and Compliance Policies

6.8.2.2 Pacific Life Chose Check Point's Cloudguard Dome 9 to Streamline Security in the Cloud Environment

6.8.3 Healthcare

6.8.3.1 Medecision Chose Armor Cloud Security to Achieve Hitrust Certification



7 Cloud Security Market, By Security Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Data Security

7.3 Application Security

7.4 Endpoint Security

7.5 Network Security

7.6 Perimeter Security

7.7 Other Security Types



8 Cloud Security Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Visibility & Risk Assessment

8.3 User & Data Governance

8.4 Activity Monitoring & Analytics

8.5 Threat Protection & Remediation/Mitigation

8.6 Other Applications



9 Cloud Security Market, By Service Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service

9.3 Platform-as-a-Service

9.4 Software-as-a-Service



10 Cloud Security Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises



11 Cloud Security Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Information

11.3 Finance & Insurance

11.4 Healthcare & Social Assistance

11.5 Retail & Trade

11.6 Manufacturing

11.7 Utilities

11.8 Other Verticals



12 Cloud Security Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Estimated Market Share Range of Key Players



14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Star

14.2.2 Emerging Leaders

14.2.3 Pervasive

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, For Startups

14.3.1 Progressive Companies

14.3.2 Responsive Companies

14.3.3 Dynamic Companies

14.3.4 Starting Blocks

14.4 Microsoft

14.5 Cisco

14.6 Trend Micro

14.7 McAfee

14.8 Qualys

14.9 Amazon Web Services

14.1 Broadcom

14.11 Check Point

14.12 IBM

14.13 Foreseeti

14.14 Sophos

14.15 Forcepoint

14.16 Netskope

14.17 Palo Alto Networks

14.18 Bitglass

14.19 Imperva

14.2 Ciphercloud

14.21 Proofpoint

14.22 Zscaler

14.23 Fireeye

14.24 Cloudpassage

14.25 Fortinet

14.26 Avanan

14.27 Illumio

14.28 Varmour

14.29 Aqua Security

14.30 Cloudflare

14.31 Sitelock

14.32 Tenable

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfr8q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-security-market-assessment-report-2020-2025-drivers-opportunities-restraints-and-challenges-resulting-from-covid-19-301116347.html

SOURCE Research and Markets