Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Viscosupplements, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.1% share of the global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Viscoelastics Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020

In the global Viscoelastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$281.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$310 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$716.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Allergan plc

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc

Galderma S.A.

Lifecore Biomedical LLC

Sanofi US

Seikagaku Corporation

Teijin Pharma Limited









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Biomaterials Transform Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

Recent Market Activity

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials: The Natural Biomaterials

Collagen-Based Biomaterials

Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials

Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

A Glance at Select HA-Based Products

Global Competitor Market Shares

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)

Collagen Solutions Plc (UK)

Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. (US)

Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US)

Sanofi US (US)

Seikagaku Corporation (Japan)

Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: Important Role

in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation - A Non Surgical Therapy

Option for Osteoarthritis

Single Injection Cycles Gain Momentum

Concerns over Side Effects of NSAIDs and Corticosteroids

Treatments to Continue Fueling Demand for Viscosupplementation

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for HA Viscosupplementation

Competitive Scenario

Orthobiologics - A Thriving Market

Stable Growth in Wound Care Space Augurs Well for Market Growth

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Bioactive Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Increasing Preference for Shorter and Convenient Treatment Options

Injectables Market on a High Growth Curve

Collagen-based Bioengineered Alternatives to Bone Grafts

Skincare Products Continue to Dominate Cosmeceuticals

Hyaluronic-Acid Based Products Replace Other Facial Implant

Products

Biomaterial Research Develops New Applications

Hyaluronic Acid Applications in Medical Aesthetics

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Aging Global Population

Increasing Life Expectancy

Issues and Threats

Shortage of Biomaterials

Lack of Adequate Reimbursements



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Viscosupplements (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Viscosupplements (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Viscosupplements (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers (Segment) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Viscoelastics (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Viscoelastics (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Viscoelastics (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Wound Dressings (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Wound Dressings (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Wound Dressings (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the

United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Canadian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 24: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 35: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Europe

in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in France

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: French Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Spanish Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Russia

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 56: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Indian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 69: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 77: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 83: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Brazil

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Rest of

Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 98: The Middle East Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 99: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Israel

in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Africa

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 49

