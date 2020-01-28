Global commercial drones market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The report on the global commercial drones market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.

The report predicts the global commercial drones market to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on commercial drones market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on commercial drones market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial drones market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial drones market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing demand for drones for law enforcement, due to their advanced features that allow transmission of high-resolution images, videos, and live surveillance data to the control room

• An increasing number of applications that benefits governments, such as disaster management, environmental studies, infrastructure monitoring, and research & development among others

2) Restraints

• The apprehension about the misuse of drones for spying and other illegal activities among public and governments

3) Opportunities

• Research and development and technological advancements in the sector are yielding more applications for commercial drones



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global commercial drones market is segmented on the basis of drone type, and application.



The Global Commercial Drones Market by Drone Type

• Fixed Wing

• Hybrid

• Multi-Rotor

• Single Rotor

• Others



The Global Commercial Drones Market by Application

• Aerial Photography

• Energy & Industrial

• Entertainment & Media

• Forest Fire Monitoring

• High Altitude Imaging

• Natural Hazards Monitoring

• Precision Agriculture

• Retail Delivery

• Surveillance & Inspection

• Others



Company Profiles

• Boeing

• Textron

• 3D Robotics

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• DJI

• BAE Systems Plc

• Aurora Flight Sciences

• AeroVironment, Inc



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the commercial drones market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the commercial drones market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global commercial drones market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



