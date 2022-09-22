Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announces that one of the largest commercial real estate services companies in the world has reached an agreement to engage Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) patrols for a prominent Chicago skyscraper. This is Knightscope’s first contract in Chicago and the state of Illinois.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005373/en/

Global Commercial Real Estate Broker Contracts with Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) (Photo: Business Wire)

The real estate, renting and leasing industry employs over 2 million people and is one of the largest sectors in the U.S. economy, accounting for over 10% of the country’s GDP. One of its top vulnerabilities is property damage, which affects management’s reputation with office building personnel, tenants and visitors. Commercial property security services must incorporate advanced technologies like Knightscope’s to deliver a more comprehensive solution specifically tailored to the client’s unique needs.

Knightscope is honored to have been selected to apply its years of deep knowledge and understanding of the commercial real estate sector to protect this iconic Chicago landmark.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005373/en/