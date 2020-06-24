|
Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commercial vehicle market, and compares it with other markets.
The global commercial vehicle market is expected to grow from $791.1 billion in 2019 to $815.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $1,122 billion in 2023.
North America was the largest region in the global commercial vehicle market, accounting for 65% of the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global commercial vehicle market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global commercial vehicle market.
Truck manufacturing companies are now using alternative drive systems to produce environmentally friendly low carbon emission trucks. Alternative drive systems are hydrogen-powered, electric or hybrid vehicles. They have significantly low carbon emissions, make use of renewable fuels and lower fuel costs by up to 50%. For example, Mercedes-Benz manufactures trucks with alternative drive systems using biogas as fuel, thus making them sustainable, inexpensive and CO2 neutral. Daimler has the world's largest truck fleet with hybrid drives. Hybrid trucks are being commercially used in North America, Europe and Japan.
Report Scope
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The commercial vehicle market section of the report gives context. It compares the commercial vehicle market with other segments of the motor vehicles market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, commercial vehicle indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Commercial Vehicle Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Commercial Vehicle Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Commercial Vehicle Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Commercial Vehicle Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Commercial Vehicle Market Trends And Strategies
8. Commercial Vehicle Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Commercial Vehicle Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Trucks
- Buses And Coaches
10.2. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Others
10.3. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Mining & Construction
- Logistics
- Passenger Transportation
- Others
10.4. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- IC Engine
- Electric Vehicle
11. Commercial Vehicle Market Metrics
11.1. Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Commercial Vehicle Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Daimler AG
- Volvo Group
- Man Truck & Bus
- Hino Motors
- Scania
