Global Consultancy Lynch Clarke Advisors Launches

HONOLULU, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate business advisors Harold Clarke and James Lynch today announced the launch of Lynch Clarke Advisors, a Honolulu-based global consultancy serving the foremost luxury lifestyle market. Founded to suit the needs of ultra-high net worth clients, the firm will employ a supremely discreet and secure approach.

Clarke and Lynch bring decades of prime real estate experience to the partnership, each having long ago established themselves as industry leaders in the high-end market. One of the foremost industry experts in Hawaii, a global epicenter of ultra-prime real estate, Clarke personally represented the largest inventory by dollar volume on Hawaii before co-founding Lynch Clarke Advisors and refocusing his work globally in advance of the new firm's launch.

Prior to forming Lynch Clarke Advisors, Lynch was a founding vice president of Playground, Intrawest Corporation's global real estate group. Under his leadership, Playground grew to become an industry leader with more than 500 employees working in eight countries on four continents, managing 40+ projects that generated more than $6 billion annually in real estate sales.

"Years of experience facilitating some of the largest deals at the highest levels made it clear that a new approach is needed for ultra-prime, trophy properties," said Lynch Clarke Advisors Partner Harold Clarke. "Our business is designed to provide the most selective clients on the planet with a trusted partner on whom they can rely for unvarnished advice on truly exquisite properties, saving them time and protecting their anonymity above all else."

Underpinning Lynch Clarke Advisors' approach is a commitment to personal service whenever possible, no matter the location. For digital communications, Lynch Clarke Advisors employs a custom-built secure platform originally developed for leading wealth and asset managers. All users are qualified before being granted access to the system, and properties are shared on a case-by-case basis determined by unique criteria specific to individual users.

"Offering privileged access to extraordinary investment opportunities that no one else knows about simply requires a higher standard of expertise and care," said Lynch Clarke Advisors Partner James Lynch. "Our mission is to identify the absolute best choices for our clients according to their needs and curate properties that are more akin to works of art than real estate, delivering once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to them with unmatched discretion."

About Lynch Clarke Advisors

Lynch Clarke Advisors provides the world's most prominent families, estates, and bank trustees with trusted real estate advice and representation, offering unmatched expertise and discretion in the global ultra-prime real estate market. Lynch Clarke's sophisticated off-market approach to facilitating transactions for the world's finest properties and developments guarantees ultra-high net worth clients privileged access to singular investment opportunities. For additional information, visit lynchclarke.com .

Contact:

David Pickard

708-305-1910

davidp@theharbingergroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-consultancy-lynch-clarke-advisors-launches-300970765.html

SOURCE Lynch Clarke Advisors