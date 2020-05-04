|
Global Contact Center Analytics Industry
NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Center Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.3%. On-Demand, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, On-Demand will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$74.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Demand will reach a market size of US$109.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$270.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- x, Inc.
- CallMiner, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Enghouse Interactive
- Five9, Inc.
- Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.
- Genpact Ltd.
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- NICE Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Servion Global Solutions
- Verint Systems, Inc.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
