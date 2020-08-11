Global Coupling Agents Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coupling Agents estimated at US$517 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$600.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sulfur Silane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$257.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vinyl Silane segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $139.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Coupling Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$139.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$118.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Amino Silane Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR



In the global Amino Silane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$71.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.

(Group) Co., Ltd. DowDuPont, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gelest, Inc.

Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Company Limited

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Company Limited

Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

WD Silicone Co., Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coupling Agents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coupling Agents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Coupling Agents Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Coupling Agents Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Sulfur Silane (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Sulfur Silane (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Sulfur Silane (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Vinyl Silane (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Vinyl Silane (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Vinyl Silane (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Amino Silane (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Amino Silane (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Amino Silane (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Epoxy Silane (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Epoxy Silane (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Epoxy Silane (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Rubber & Plastics (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Rubber & Plastics (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Rubber & Plastics (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Fiber Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Fiber Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Fiber Treatment (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Paints & Coatings (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coupling Agents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Coupling Agents Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Coupling Agents Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Coupling Agents Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Coupling Agents Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Coupling Agents Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Coupling Agents Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Coupling Agents Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Coupling Agents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Coupling Agents Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coupling

Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Coupling Agents Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Coupling Agents Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Coupling Agents Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Coupling Agents Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Coupling Agents Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Coupling Agents in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Coupling Agents Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coupling Agents Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Coupling Agents Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Coupling Agents Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Coupling Agents Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Coupling Agents Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Coupling Agents Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Coupling Agents Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Coupling Agents Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Coupling Agents Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Coupling Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Coupling Agents Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Coupling Agents Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Coupling Agents Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Coupling Agents Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Coupling Agents Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Coupling Agents Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Coupling Agents Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Coupling Agents Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Coupling Agents Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Coupling Agents in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Coupling Agents Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Coupling Agents: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Coupling Agents Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coupling Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Coupling Agents Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Coupling Agents Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Coupling Agents Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Coupling Agents Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Coupling Agents Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Coupling Agents Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Coupling Agents Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Coupling Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Coupling Agents Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 102: Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Coupling Agents Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Coupling Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Coupling Agents Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Coupling Agents Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Coupling Agents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Coupling Agents Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Coupling Agents Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Coupling Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Coupling Agents Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Coupling Agents Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Coupling Agents Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Coupling Agents Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Coupling Agents Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Coupling Agents Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Coupling Agents Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 126: Coupling Agents Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Coupling Agents Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Coupling Agents Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Coupling Agents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Coupling Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Coupling Agents Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Coupling Agents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Coupling Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Coupling Agents Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coupling Agents:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Coupling Agents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coupling Agents Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Coupling Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coupling Agents Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Coupling Agents Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Coupling Agents Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 143: Coupling Agents Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Coupling Agents Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Coupling Agents Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Coupling Agents Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Coupling Agents Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Coupling Agents in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Coupling Agents Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Coupling Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Coupling Agents Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Coupling Agents Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Coupling Agents Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Coupling Agents Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Coupling Agents Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Coupling Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Coupling Agents Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Coupling Agents Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Coupling Agents Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Coupling Agents Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Coupling Agents Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Coupling Agents Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Coupling Agents Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Coupling Agents Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Coupling Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Coupling Agents Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Coupling Agents Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 174: Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Coupling Agents Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Coupling Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Coupling Agents Historic Market by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 180: Coupling Agents Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 181: The Middle East Coupling Agents Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Coupling Agents Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Coupling Agents Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Coupling Agents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Coupling Agents Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coupling

Agents in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Coupling Agents Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Coupling Agents Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Coupling Agents Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Coupling Agents Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Coupling Agents Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Coupling Agents Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Coupling Agents Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Coupling Agents Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Coupling Agents Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coupling Agents in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Coupling Agents Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Coupling Agents Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Coupling Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Coupling Agents Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Coupling Agents Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Coupling Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Coupling Agents Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Coupling Agents Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Coupling Agents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Coupling Agents Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Coupling Agents Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Coupling Agents Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Coupling Agents Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Coupling Agents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Coupling Agents Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Coupling Agents Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Coupling Agents Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 219: Coupling Agents Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

