Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Grow from USD 5,959.88 Million in 2019 to USD 7,923.56 Million by the End of 2025

The "Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Research Report by Treatment (Amphotericin B, Fluconazole, and Flucytosine), by Distribution (Hospital Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market is expected to grow from USD 5,959.88 Million in 2019 to USD 7,923.56 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.86%.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Matinas BioPharma, NuCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viamet Pharmaceuticals,Inc.



The Flucytosine is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Treatment, the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market studied across Amphotericin B, Fluconazole, and Flucytosine. The Fluconazole commanded the largest size in the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Flucytosine is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Mail Order Pharmacies is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Distribution, the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market studied across Hospital Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores. The Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores commanded the largest size in the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Mail Order Pharmacies is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand.



The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Treatment Outlook

3.3. Distribution Outlook

3.4. Geography Outlook

3.5. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing incidence of cryptococcosis infections

5.2.2. Awareness initiatives taken by the government, NGOs, and healthcare providers collaboratively

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Reduced scope of testing and diagnostics due to increased mortality among cryptococcosis infected patients

5.3.2. Limited clinical awareness in patient education

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing availability of generic and over-the-counter medicine

5.4.2. Drug development and evolving clinical trial ecosystem

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Pharmaceutical companies failing to address the need and poorly funded drug development programs



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

6.1.2. Threat of Substitutes

6.1.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

6.1.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.5. Industry Rivalry

6.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Client Customizations



7. Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Treatment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Amphotericin B

7.3. Fluconazole

7.4. Flucytosine



8. Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Distribution

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospital Pharmacies

8.3. Mail Order Pharmacies

8.4. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores



9. Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Geography



10. Competitive Strategic Window

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Competitive Strategic Window, by Treatment

10.3. Competitive Strategic Window, by Distribution

10.4. Competitive Strategic Window, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Abbott Laboratories

12.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.

12.3. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

12.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

12.5. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

12.6. Matinas BioPharma

12.7. NuCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.8. Pfizer, Inc.

12.9. Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC

12.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.11. Viamet Pharmaceuticals,Inc



