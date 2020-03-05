DUBLIN, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Using Assurance-Led Approaches to Deliver Superior Customer Experience for 5G Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Users expect at least the same levels of customer experience from their communications service providers (CSPs) as that from their digital service providers. CSPs must, therefore, recalibrate their customer experience strategies to tackle increasing network complexity as they embark on various network transformation initiatives such as NFV, SDN, and 5G.



This report provides:

An explanation of why CSPs need a new approach to customer experience assurance for 5G services

An overview of the challenges that CSPs currently face and how they can tackle them through the application of service assurance

Three key assurance strategies to enable CSPs to deliver superior customer experiences for 5G services

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

Google

Netflix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdpk07

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-csp-cx-recalibration-report-2020-the-reason-challenges-and-three-key-strategies-301016587.html

SOURCE Research and Markets