05.03.2020 00:30:00
Global CSP CX Recalibration Report 2020: The Reason, Challenges, and Three Key Strategies
DUBLIN, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Using Assurance-Led Approaches to Deliver Superior Customer Experience for 5G Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Users expect at least the same levels of customer experience from their communications service providers (CSPs) as that from their digital service providers. CSPs must, therefore, recalibrate their customer experience strategies to tackle increasing network complexity as they embark on various network transformation initiatives such as NFV, SDN, and 5G.
This report provides:
- An explanation of why CSPs need a new approach to customer experience assurance for 5G services
- An overview of the challenges that CSPs currently face and how they can tackle them through the application of service assurance
- Three key assurance strategies to enable CSPs to deliver superior customer experiences for 5G services
