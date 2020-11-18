|
18.11.2020 16:10:00
Global D-dimer Testing Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for D-dimer Testing estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Point-of-Care Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laboratory Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $609 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The D-dimer Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$609 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$478.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Alere, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio/Data Corporation
- Corgenix
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Helena Biosciences Europe
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Trinity Biotech PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
D-dimer Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: D-dimer Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: D-dimer Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: D-dimer Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Point-of-Care Tests (Testing Method) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Point-of-Care Tests (Testing Method) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Point-of-Care Tests (Testing Method) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Laboratory Tests (Testing Method) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Laboratory Tests (Testing Method) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Laboratory Tests (Testing Method) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Deep Vein Thrombosis (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Deep Vein Thrombosis (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Deep Vein Thrombosis (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Pulmonary Embolism (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Pulmonary Embolism (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Pulmonary Embolism (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (Application)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 18: Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US D-dimer Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States D-dimer Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: D-dimer Testing Market in the United States by
Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States D-dimer Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States D-dimer Testing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: D-dimer Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: D-dimer Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian D-dimer Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian D-dimer Testing Historic Market Review by
Testing Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: D-dimer Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian D-dimer Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: D-dimer Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for D-dimer Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing Method for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: D-dimer Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Method for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis by
Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for D-dimer
Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese D-dimer Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: D-dimer Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese D-dimer Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: D-dimer Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese D-dimer Testing Market by Testing Method:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for D-dimer Testing in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: D-dimer Testing Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese D-dimer Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European D-dimer Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European D-dimer Testing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: D-dimer Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European D-dimer Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European D-dimer Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2020-2027
Table 50: D-dimer Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European D-dimer Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European D-dimer Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: D-dimer Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: D-dimer Testing Market in France by Testing Method:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French D-dimer Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2012-2019
Table 57: French D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis by
Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: D-dimer Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French D-dimer Testing Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: D-dimer Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Method
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German D-dimer Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2012-2019
Table 63: German D-dimer Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: D-dimer Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German D-dimer Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: D-dimer Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian D-dimer Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: D-dimer Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian D-dimer Testing Market by Testing Method:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for D-dimer Testing in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: D-dimer Testing Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian D-dimer Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for D-dimer Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Testing
Method for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: D-dimer Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Testing Method for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis
by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
D-dimer Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom D-dimer Testing Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: D-dimer Testing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe D-dimer Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2020-2027
Table 80: D-dimer Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe D-dimer Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe D-dimer Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: D-dimer Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: D-dimer Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Testing
Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific D-dimer Testing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis by
Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: D-dimer Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific D-dimer Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World D-dimer Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Testing Method: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World D-dimer Testing Historic Market Review
by Testing Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: D-dimer Testing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Rest of World D-dimer Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: D-dimer Testing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World D-dimer Testing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960872/?utm_source=PRN
