Global Defibrillators Markets, 2011-2025: Market is Expected to Exceed US$ 15 Billion - Increase in Product Launches and Regulatory Approval

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Defibrillators Market (By Product Types, End Users, Regions), Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global defibrillator market is expected to exceed US$ 15 Billion by 2025

Defibrillators are devices used to deliver therapeutic high energy electric shock to a patient's heart in life-threatening conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, pulseless ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation.

The growth of the defibrillator market can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in the field of defibrillators, growing geriatric population with a high risk of target diseases, increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and increasing number of training and awareness programs across the globe. However, the risks related to the usage of implantable and mechanical external defibrillators are the major challenges for the growth of the defibrillators market.

Global Defibrillator Market & Forecast - By Products

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) accounted for the highest share of the overall defibrillator market in 2018.

The transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) segment accounted for the lion's share of the overall ICDs market.

The global subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs) market is expected to surpass US$ 500 Million marks by 2025.

marks by 2025. In October 2012 , Boston Scientific Corporation launched the world's first subcutaneous ICD in the global market.

, Boston Scientific Corporation launched the world's first subcutaneous ICD in the global market. Advanced life support (ALS) defibrillators are the second largest product segment.

Wearable cardioverter defibrillators market is slated to witness a strong growth owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population.

Automated External Defibrillators captured between 8-11% share of the overall defibrillators market in 2018.

Global Defibrillator Market & Forecast - By End Users

Hospitals held more than 85% share of the overall defibrillator market by the end-user segment.

The pre-hospital segment is likely to capture an over 3% share of the overall defibrillators market by 2025.

The public access market is likely to observe maximum growth rate, as the developed countries such as the U.S. and the UK are making it mandatory for certain public places to store and maintain Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

The alternate care medical facilities have been slow to install defibrillator devices or even accept the need for them.

Global Defibrillator Market & Forecast - By Region

North America currently holds the majority of the defibrillators market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

currently holds the majority of the defibrillators market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Globally, Europe stands as the second largest market for defibrillators.

stands as the second largest market for defibrillators. European countries such as Italy and France passed legislation laws in 2001 and 2007 respectively, authorizing the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) by a layperson.

and passed legislation laws in 2001 and 2007 respectively, authorizing the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) by a layperson. Asia-Pacific defibrillators market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

defibrillators market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In the Middle East & Africa region, Saudi Arabia and UAE led the defibrillators market due to the modernization of healthcare infrastructure in these countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Defibrillator Market & Forecast (2011 - 2025)



3. Global Defibrillator Market Share & Forecast (2011 - 2025)

3.1 By Product - Global Defibrillator Market Share & Forecast

3.2 By End Users - Global Defibrillator Market Share & Forecast

3.3 By Region - Global Defibrillator Market Share & Forecast



4. Global Defibrillator Market & Forecast - By Products (2011 - 2025)

4.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market & Forecast

4.1.1 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs) Market & Forecast

4.1.1.1 Single-Chamber ICDs Market & Forecast

4.1.1.2 Dual-chamber ICDs Market & Forecast

4.1.1.3 Biventricular ICDs/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds) Market & Forecast

4.1.2 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs) Market & Forecast

4.2 Automated External Defibrillators Market & Forecast

4.3 Advanced Life Support Defibrillators Market & Forecast

4.4 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market & Forecast



5. Global Defibrillator Market & Forecast - By End Users (2011 - 2025)

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Pre-Hospitals

5.3 Public Access Market

5.4 Alternate Care Market

5.5 Home Healthcare



6. Global Defibrillator Market & Forecast - By Region (2011 - 2025)

6.1 North America Defibrillator Market & Forecast

6.2 Europe Defibrillator Market & Forecast

6.3 Middle East & Africa Defibrillator Market & Forecast

6.4 Asia Pacific Defibrillator Market & Forecast

6.5 Latin America Defibrillator Market & Forecast



7. Global Defibrillator Market - Key Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic plc

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Insight

7.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.3 Philips Healthcare

7.4 St. Jude Medical Inc.

7.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation

7.6 Zoll Medical (Asahi Kasei Corporation)



8. Global Defibrillator Market - Growth Drivers

8.1 Technological Advancements in Defibrillators

8.2 Increase in Product Launches and Regulatory Approval

8.3 Growing Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases

8.4 Growing Focus on Providing Public-Access Defibrillators

8.5 Government Initiatives, Training & Awareness Programs on Defibrillators



9. Global Defibrillator Market - Challenges

9.1 Risks Related to the Use of Defibrillators



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8nrc3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-defibrillators-markets-2011-2025-market-is-expected-to-exceed-us-15-billion---increase-in-product-launches-and-regulatory-approval-300880678.html

SOURCE Research and Markets