Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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20.03.2026 16:15:00
Global Demand for This Consumer Staples Stock May Be About To Soar
Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) ended 2025 on a high note, with sales up 117% year over year in the fourth quarter. For the full year, sales rose an impressive 86%. That said, there's a more granular breakdown of those results that investors need to understand. Demand for Celsius' products could soar even higher.The strongest part of Celsius' business in 2025 was North America. That's where the brand is most established, so it makes sense. In 2025, North American sales rose 89%, with a jump of 124% in the fourth quarter. What's notable about this is Celsius' relationship with global consumer staples giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). PepsiCo is an investor in Celsius and distributes the company's beverages in the United States and Canada.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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