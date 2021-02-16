Global Demand in Regions Like the Middle East Leads St Kitts and Nevis to Extend Citizenship by Investment Programme Limited Time Offer

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After unprecedented demand, the Cabinet of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has approved the extension of a limited time offer under its Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The limited time offer launched last year and was initially anticipated to last only six months. Now, due to popularity, it has been extended. The Programme, introduced in 1984 after St Kitts and Nevis gained independence from the United Kingdom, offers investors a safe and secure route to second citizenship once contributing through the Sustainable Growth Fund.

The fund option is the fastest and most straightforward route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship and is the only path that offers the limited time offer. Under the discount, families of up to four can gain citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000. This accounts for a $45,000 price cut.

The importance of keeping the family structure together is reflected in St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme, making it particularly attractive to Middle Eastern families. "In addition to the parents of the main applicant, the spouse […] and the grandparents can also apply… They'll have to be over the age of 55 years," noted Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit on the significance of the limited time offer.

"This was an adjustment that we made to accommodate and recognise that in the Middle East specifically, there are a lot of families where the parents take early retirement and now become dependent on the children at a very early age. [This adjustment] reinforces the government's thoughtfulness in considering such a family," he added.

With nearly four decades of experience and longevity within the investment migration realm, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has been hailed as the industry's Platinum Standard brand. Investors who pass the necessary security checks unlock access to visa-free travel to 156 destinations, the right to live, work and study in the nation and build a legacy by passing down citizenship for generations to come.

"It's with this unrivalled experienced within the industry that has kept investors attracted to St Kitts and Nevis. In addition, the value of keeping the family together has become a focal point for investors acquiring second citizenship and St Kitts and Nevis is one of the few programmes that takes this into consideration," says Paul Singh, Director of CS Global Partners.

Investors who choose St Kitts and Nevis can rest assured that they are selecting a Programme that has stood the test of time and is regarded as one of the best routes to second citizenship within the market. The annual 2020 CBI Index scored the Programme top points regarding its due diligence framework, citizenship timeline, ease of processing and more.

