Global Dental Impression Systems Market (2020 to 2025) - Rising Adoption of Digital Dentistry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Impression Systems Market by Product (Impression Material, Intraoral Scanners, Trays), Application (Restorative & Prosthodontics Dentistry, Orthodontics), End-user (Hospitals, Dental Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental impression systems market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets. However, the high cost and limited reimbursement for dental treatments are expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent. Dearth of trained dental practioners may also challenge market growth in the coming years.

The impression material segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on product, the dental impression systems market has been segmented into intraoral scanners, impression material, impression trays, bite registration material, and dental impression accessories. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the impression material segment include the affordable nature of impression materials and their ease of use.

By application, the restorative and prosthodontics dentistry segment accounted for the largest share of the dental impression systems market in 2019

On the basis of application, the global dental impression systems market is segmented into restorative and prosthodontics dentistry, orthodontics, and other applications. Growth in the edentulous population and the increasing number of patients suffering from dental problems are driving the increased uptake of dental impression systems solutions for restorative and prosthodontics dentistry.

By end-user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the dental impression systems market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, dental academics and research institutes, and forensic laboratories. The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals.

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dental impression systems market in 2019. The growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, high and growing demand for technologically advanced products, increasing availability and use of intraoral scanners, and the rising incidence of dental diseases are some of the factors driving the growth of the dental impression systems market in this region. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the rising patient volume, growing medical tourism, and increasing disposable incomes.

