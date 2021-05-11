|
Global Diagnostic Biomarkers Markets, 2021-2024 with Focus on Companies with Commercialized Products and/or Very Advanced Development Programs
DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Diagnostic Biomarkers (Tumor, Cardiac, Infectious Disease, Auto-Immune and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on diagnostics. The World Market for Biomarkers estimates the world markets for biomarkers and biomarker tests from 2015 to 2024, with 2020 as the base year, providing global biomarker market forecasts for the total biomarker market.
Biomarkers are biological or biochemical molecules, genetic changes, or other characteristics that can be measured; they indicate or predict a condition, risk, or likely biological response. Biomarkers can be used for a range of diagnostic applications including diagnosis, predicting prognosis, identifying appropriate therapy for an individual, monitoring disease or for return of a disease, and other applications.
Clinical Diagnostic Biomarker Market by Disease
In 2020, growth in the total global market for clinical diagnostic markers has been strong, with strong expansion expected to continue. The report discusses how this growth will be fueled by an aging population that is more susceptible to disease, the increasing number of targeted therapies being developed and introduced, and the large and growing clinical diagnostic test market. Further, analysis in the report of key segments, such as the infectious disease and cancer segments, shows that growth will occur at different rates.
Biomarker Market Drivers and Restraints
For this report, the market for biomarkers focuses on applications of biomarkers. This includes both research and diagnostic applications of biomarkers. The potential market for biomarkers being evaluated as potential drug targets is not included in this market analysis, as that therapeutic market would be determined by the potential market for new therapies targeting the biomarker drug target.
The report examines biomarker market drivers and restraints. As in other markets, a variety of drivers and restraints exert influences to varying degrees. Some of these drivers and restraints operate at a macro level, affecting the entire industry, while others mainly affect certain segments, companies, geographies, or other select situations. The market for a biomarker that is developed and commercialized for diagnostic applications is driven by the market and need for diagnostic assays that detect that biomarker.
Key Technologies Used to Identify & Analyze Biomarkers
Many different technologies have been developed and are used in biomarker discovery, and also for detection and analysis of known biomarkers. These include traditional technologies, some of which have been used for decades. In addition, many new technologies developed for other applications are now being applied in this field.
These include mass spectrometry and next generation DNA sequencing. Many tests performed using newer technologies are currently being done primarily as laboratory developed tests (LDTs) or by organizations performing clinical tests for pharmaceutical companies developing new drugs; however, some companies plan to eventually develop IVD test kits based on their laboratory assays.
Competition in the Market
The World Market for Biomarkers includes profiles of companies active in the discovery and/or commercialization of biomarkers. This includes companies commercializing in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and analysis of biomarkers, selected diagnostic companies commercializing diagnostic tests in their own CLIA certified laboratories for detection and analysis of biomarkers, and selected other players.
The report's focus is on companies with commercialized products and/or very advanced development programs. The diagnostics market is a highly competitive market, and there are many additional diagnostic companies that offer tests based on biomarkers discussed in this report. Companies profiled in the report range from large, multinational companies to smaller companies in or entering this market,
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Report Coverage
- Methodology
- Sources of Information
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Environment & Analysis
- Overview
- Demographic Patterns
- Biomarker Technologies
- Biomarker Market Analysis
- Biomarker Products
- Geographical Markets
Chapter 4: Infectious Disease Biomarkers
- Overview
- COVID-19 Biomarkers
- Respiratory Diseases
- Pneumonia
- Influenza
- Group A Streptococcus Infections
- Tuberculosis
- Other Respiratory Infections
- Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)
- Clostridioides difficile (c. diff)
- Sepsis
- Staphylococcus aureus
- Enterococcus
- Other Healthcare-Associated Infections
- Hepatitis
- Types of Hepatitis
- Hepatitis Biomarkers
- Commercial Hepatitis Tests
- HIV
- Overview
- Statistical Trends
- Biomarker-Based HIV Tests
- Commercial HIV Tests
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Chlamydia/Gonorrhea (CT/NG)
- Trichomoniasis
- Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 & HSV-2)
- Other Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- TORCH
- Other Infectious Diseases
- Malaria
- Lyme Disease
- coli
- pylori
- Dengue
- All Other Disease
Chapter 5: Cancer Biomarkers
- Overview
- Types of Cancer Biomarkers
- Market Analysis
- Biomarker Product Suppliers
Chapter 6: Cardiovascular Biomarkers
- Overview
- Key Biomarkers
- Biomarker Product Suppliers
Chapter 7: Clinical Chemistry Biomarkers
- Overview
- Blood Gases & Electrolytes
- Urinanalysis
- Workstation Immunoassay Tests
- Market Analysis
- Biomarker Product Suppliers
Chapter 8: Neurological Biomarkers
- Overview
- Key Biomarkers
- Market Analysis
- Biomarker Product Suppliers
Chapter 9: Autoimmune Biomarkers
- Overview
- Key Biomarkers
- Market Analysis
- Biomarker Product Suppliers
Chapter 10: Other Biomarkers
- Overview
- Diabetes & Metabolic Biomarkers
- Fertility & Pregnancy Biomarkers
- Kidney Disorders
- Inherited Diseases
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Down Syndrome
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Gaucher Disease
- Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- Muscular Dystrophy
- Hemophilia
- Von Willebrand Disease
- Neurofibromatosis
- Polycystic Kidney Disease
- Spinal Muscle Atrophy
- Klinefelter Syndrome
- Canavan disease
- Cerebral Palsy
- Angelman Syndrome (AS)
- Other Inherited Diseases
- Thyroid Conditions
- All Other Biomarkers
- Bone Disease Biomarkers
- Gastrointestinal Biomarkers
- Respiratory Biomarkers
Chapter 11: Company Profiles
- Roche Diagnostics (Basel, Switzerland)
- Molecular Testing
- Companion Diagnostics
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Abbott Diagnostics (Abbott Park, Illinois)
- COVID-19
- Point-of-Care Tests
- Core Laboratory
- Molecular Assays
- Companion Diagnostics
- Liquid Biopsy
- Danaher Corporation (Washington, D.C.)
- Cepheid
- Radiometer
- Beckman Coulter
- Leica Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, Massachusetts)
- Siemens Healthineers (Malvern, Pennsylvania)
- Becton Dickinson, and Company - BD (Franklin Lakes, New Jersey)
- bioMerieux (Marcy l'Etoile, France)
- Illumina (San Diego, California)
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Raritan, New Jersey)
- Quidel Corporation (San Diego, California)
- Exact Sciences (Madison, Wisconsin)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (Hercules, California)
- DiaSorin Group (Saluggia, Italy)
- Myriad Genetics (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Luminex Corporation (Austin, Texas)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/putjhj
