Global Diamond Coatings Market Assessment 2015-2025 by Technology, Substrate, End-use, Company and Region

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diamond Coatings Market By Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition Vs Physical Vapor Deposition), By Substrate (Metal, Ceramic, Composite, Others), By End Use (Electronics, Mechanical, Industrial. Medical, Automotive, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diamond Coatings Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the surging requirement for diamond coated medical devices as well as equipment. Moreover, because of several benefits they offer such as outstanding mechanical properties, corrosion resistance, biocompatibility, among others, the diamond coatings are widely used for biomedical applications which is positively impacting the growth of the market across the globe. Also, increase in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Diamond Coatings Market is segmented based on technology, substrate, end-use, company and region. Based on type of technology, the market can be categorized into chemical vapor deposition and physical vapor deposition. The chemical vapor deposition segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years. This can be ascribed to their pivotal role in material processing technology in which they are used for thin film deposition over substrate material in numerous end-use industries. In addition to this, the surging demand for CVD diamond coatings technology can also be attributed to its several advantages such as less cost and ability to coat any shape, which is aiding the growth of this segment, globally.



Also, the PVD diamond coatings technology segment is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the forecast period on account of its applications in cutting and punching tools, mold and die-cast parts, decorative, and components. PVD technology provides corrosion and wear resistance, and friction reduction with various thickness, friction coefficient, and hardness coating specifications, which is augmenting the segment growth.



Major players operating in the Global Diamond Coatings Market inlude Oerlikon Balzers, D-Coat GmbH, Neocoat SA, Crystallume Corporation, Element Six UK Ltd., SP3 Diamond Technologies, Advanced Diamond Technologies, Blue Wave Semiconductors, Diamond Product Solution, JCS Technologies PTE Ltd, United Protective Technologies, LLC, John Crane, Surface Technology, Inc., Sandvik Hyperion and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

