Global Digital Pathology Systems Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Digital Pathology Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$761.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.5%. Device, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$923 Billion by the year 2025, Device will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205340/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Device will reach a market size of US$47.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$183.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Corista LLC

Definiens AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Huron Digital Pathology Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

MikroScan Technologies Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Pixcelldata Ltd.

Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

VMscope GmbH.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205340/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Digital Pathology Systems: Providing Accuracy, Efficient

Analysis, and Cost Reduction Benefits to Pathology Practices

Recent Market Activity

Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs to Aid

Growth of Digital Pathology Systems Market

Developed Markets to Maintain Dominance

Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Growth in Emerging

Nations

Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market, Image Analysis Software

to Record Fast Growth

FDA Approval for WSI System Opens Up a World of Opportunities

for Digital Pathology Market

Innovative Software Solutions for Digital Pathology Systems

Virtual Microscopy - Digitization of Microscopic Slides to

Drive Growth

Disease Diagnosis - The Major Application of Digital Pathology

Systems

Hospitals and Laboratories Dominate Digital Pathology Systems

Market

Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

Technology Related Challenges Hold Back Adoption of Digital

Pathology Systems

The Future in Retrospect

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Pathology Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary)

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. (USA)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Corista LLC (USA)

Definiens AG (Germany)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

Huron Digital Pathology, Inc. (Canada)

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)

MikroScan Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Pixcelldata Ltd. (Ireland)

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)

VMscope GmbH (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Many Advantages of Digital Pathology over Traditional

Pathology

The Invaluable Connected Data Made Possible by Digital

Pathology Systems

The Need for Automation in Tissue Analysis

Workflow Efficiencies: A Key Market Driver for Digital

Pathology Systems

Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs

Drives Demand for Digital Systems

Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology

Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital

Pathology

Digital Pathology Evolves to Computational Pathology

Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics

Technological Advancements Ease Issues in Digital Pathology

Adoption

Possibilities Ahead in Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Systems Continue to Widen their Scope

Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and

Other Chronic Diseases

Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer

Misdiagnoses

Move towards Hosted Technology: The New Fad

Digital Pathology as a Service Eludes Cost-based Issues

Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to

Developing Nations

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation Extends Opportunity for

Digital Pathology

Rising Penetration of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for

Digital Pathology

Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit the Market

Digital Pathology Images and the Quality Concerns

Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditures Turbo Charge

Digital Pathology

Burgeoning Global Population: A Strong Business Case for Market

Growth

Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator

Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market

High Costs

Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions

Other Issues





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Digital Pathology Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Digital Pathology Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Device (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Device (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Device (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Storage System (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Storage System (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Storage System (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Academic Research (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Academic Research (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Academic Research (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Drug Discovery & Development (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Diagnosis (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Diagnosis (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Diagnosis (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Diagnostic Labs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Diagnostic Labs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Diagnostic Labs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Biotech & Pharma Companies (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Biotech & Pharma Companies (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Biotech & Pharma Companies (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Pathology Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Digital Pathology Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Digital Pathology Systems Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Digital Pathology Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Digital Pathology Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Digital Pathology Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Pathology Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Digital Pathology Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Pathology Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Digital Pathology Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Digital Pathology Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Digital Pathology Systems Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Digital Pathology Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Digital Pathology Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Pathology Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Digital Pathology Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Digital Pathology Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Digital Pathology Systems Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 88: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Digital Pathology Systems Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Digital Pathology Systems Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Digital Pathology Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Digital Pathology Systems Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Digital Pathology Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Digital Pathology Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Digital Pathology Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Digital Pathology Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Digital Pathology Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Digital Pathology Systems Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Digital Pathology Systems Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 122: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Digital Pathology Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Digital Pathology Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 137: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Digital Pathology Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 146: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 154: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Digital Pathology Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Digital Pathology Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 166: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Digital Pathology Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Digital Pathology Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Digital Pathology Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Digital Pathology Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Digital Pathology Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Digital Pathology Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Digital Pathology Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Digital Pathology Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Digital Pathology Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Pathology

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Digital Pathology Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Systems

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 194: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Digital Pathology Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Digital Pathology Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Digital Pathology Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Digital Pathology Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 206: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 220: Digital Pathology Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Digital Pathology Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Digital Pathology Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Digital Pathology Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Digital Pathology Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Digital Pathology Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Digital Pathology Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Digital Pathology Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Digital Pathology Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 236: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 237: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Digital Pathology Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Digital Pathology Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 240: Digital Pathology Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Digital Pathology Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205340/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-pathology-systems-industry-301043375.html

SOURCE Reportlinker