08.06.2021 13:15:00
Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2027: Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market - Opportunities Galore
DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Textile Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Textile Printing is projected to reach a revised US$3 billion by the year 2027 after a US$230 million erosion in market value in the year 2020.
In the post COVID-19 period, the versatile benefits of digital textile printing over conventional printing methods will help bring back growth opportunities. Digital printing offers a number of benefits over traditional printing such as efficient set-up as well as speed, cost-effectiveness, shorter lead times, improved design aesthetics, customization options, workflow efficiencies, cost reduction and flexibility.
With digital printing technology, computerized alterations facilitate instant sampling and proofing of the designs due to which less time is required for obtaining the desired output. Digital printing can be implemented on a one-meter cloth, which implies there is no restriction on volume of cloth, allowing designers to maintain exclusivity of their designs.
With the digital textile printing technology, a range of printed fabrics made with silk, polyester, and cotton, among others can be made available to the consumers. Digital printing offers designers with unlimited opportunity to create colored textiles. Growth will also be fueled by digital technology's ability to print intricate designs over polyester and silk.
Increasing desire of larger brands and retailers to cut down risk is driving growth in the digital textile printing market. Typically, retailers and big brands invest in around 10-20 designs, particularly for home decor and fashion products, which can generate interest among buyers during a specific season.
By using digital workflow processes, players can maintain a larger range of options, thus lowering risk associated with unused and unsold products. With the development of high-speed and high-quality printing systems, companies can also reduce time-to-market. The technology also facilitates a shift from printing to be taken up in larger production units towards printing at smaller and cottage industries that focus on specialty printing applications.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.
- Colorjet Group
- DuPont
- Durst Phototechnik AG
- DyStar Group
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc.
- Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.
- Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kiian Digital, Brand of JK Group
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Kornit Digital Ltd.
- Marabu GmbH & Co. KG
- Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.
- Sensient Colors UK Ltd.
- SPGPrints B.V.
- Trendvision Technology ( Zhuhai ) Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- US Consumer % Change in Retail Spending on Apparel: Feb 2020-May 2020
- Digital Textile Printing: A Prelude
- Versatile Benefits of Digital Textile Printing Over Conventional Printing Methods Boosts Market Prospects
- Advantages of Digital Textile Printing in a Nut Shell
- Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing
- Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing
- Rise in Digital Textile Printing Technology Adoption to Drive Growth
- Growing Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing
- Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Roll To Roll Printing Accounts for Major Share
- Analysis by Ink Type
- Factors Hampering Growth
- M&A Activity Paves Way for Improved Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- 3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling
- Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations
- Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing
- Select Recent Product Developments
- High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market
- Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers
- Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market: Opportunities Galore
- Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Flag Printing: Favorable Growth Opportunities
- Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing
- Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor
- Through-Print Textile Printing: A Challenge for Digital Printers
- Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing
- Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets
- Millenials: A Strong Influencing Demographic
- eCommerce Emerge as New Growth Driver
- World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024
- Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories and Increasing Middle Class Affluence: A Strong Growth Driver
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- Market Overview
- Digital Textile Printing Industry in China
- Market Analytics
- Market Overview
- Digital Textile Printing Holds Strong Growth Potential
- European Printed Textiles Market Breakdown by Type (Analog Vs Digital): 2019
- Market Analytics
- Market Overview
- Soft Signage & Display Printing: Opportunities for Growth
- Market Analytics
- Market Overview
- An Overview of India's Textile Industry
- Digital Textile Printing Drives Growth Prospects
- Market Analytics
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
