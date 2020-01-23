Global Dignity Announces Dignity in the Workplace Training at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- The international nonprofit Global Dignity announced the launch of its new Dignity in the Workplace initiative at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

By 2025, Millennials will make up approximately 75 per cent of the global workforce. They - more than any other generation - are seeking greater purpose, inclusivity, authenticity and trust in the places they work.

Global Dignity's Dignity in the Workplace trainings support individuals, teams and leadership to understand and implement the concept of dignity - every person's inherent value - to build inclusive workplaces.

Research by Dr. Brad Shuck, Associate Professor of Organizational Leadership & Learning at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, shows that when employees are treated with dignity, they are almost twice as likely to be engaged, work hard, stay at their workplace and experience greater overall wellbeing.

According to the recently-released World Economic Forum's Global Shapers' Shaping the Future of Work report, 76 per cent of respondents (young people) believe their career is part of their entire lifestyle. 53 per cent of respondents believe diversity fosters economic growth. Finding purpose and inclusion at work are clear priorities.

Giovanna Mingarelli, CEO of MC2 and member of Global Dignity's Board of Directors, said: "Treating employees with dignity goes far beyond ethics. It has become a business imperative for organizations that want to attract and retain top talent. We designed Global Dignity's Dignity in the Workplace initiative to align with what we know Millennials want from their workplaces and to help broaden organizations' and employees' thinking to go beyond respecting individual identities and differences, to thinking about the inherent worthiness of every single person."

Jacek Olechowski, Founder and CEO of MEDIACAP SA and Global Dignity Board Chair, said: "With this initiative, Global Dignity builds on our organization's existing open source dignity learning experiences - which empower 1 million young people each year to see the inherent value within themselves and every other person - to engage companies wanting to include dignity in their existing diversity and inclusion efforts."

Global Dignity is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to uniting everyone with the belief that we all deserve to live a life of dignity. Through its annual Global Dignity Day in October and year-round Dignity Workshops, Global Dignity engages 1 million young people in 80 countries each year.

