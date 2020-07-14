Global Disposable Syringes Market (2019 to 2026) - by Product Type and Application

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable syringes market accounted for $5,450 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $8,113.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Disposable syringes are medical devices which are employed in one time administration of therapeutic agents to the body of a patient. Furthermore, these devices are also used in extraction of blood samples from the body of patients which are then analyzed to diagnose a medical condition. In addition, disposable syringes are also employed in administration of weakened strains of viruses to build immunity against them. Moreover, syringes draw out blood and administer drugs by the aid of a piston mechanism. There are different type of syringes present in market which offer different advantages. For instance, safety disposable syringes offer protection against needle stick injuries.



The major factor that contributes to the growth of disposable syringes market include surge in the use of injectable drugs, due to the lack of bioavailability in conventional drug delivery methods.



Furthermore, other factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure and surge in cases of needlestick injuries also fuel the growth of disposable syringes market. In addition, surge in the prevalence of various chronic diseases which require the use of disposable syringes systems is another major factor that contributes to the growth of market. However, high cost of disposable safety disposable syringes restricts the growth of disposable syringes market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The disposable syringes market size is studied on the basis of product type, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into conventional disposable syringes, and safety disposable syringes. By application, it is bifurcated into immunization injections, and therapeutic injections. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



Key Findings



Safety disposable syringes accounted for approximately more than three-fourth share of the market in 2018.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

accounted for largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. The immunization injection is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The conventional disposable syringes segment accounted for more than three-fourth share of the market in 2018.

