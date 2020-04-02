|
02.04.2020
Global Driveline Market Report 2020: Rising Trend of Parallel Hybrid Architecture Fuels Growth
DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driveline - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Driveline market accounted for $19.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $88.05 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.92% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for hybrid & electric vehicles and rising trend of parallel hybrid architecture over other driveline architectures are the factors driving market growth. However, difficulty in maintaining optimum power-to-weight ratio is some of the factors restraining market growth.
Based on vehicle type, hybrid electric vehicle segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to rising focus on fuel efficiency and environmental concerns, automobile and other vehicle manufacturers have been developing and updating the system with torque converter with improved mechanical lockup, and neutral idle control features. As these components are highly used in HEVs, replacement of gasoline direct injection system or fuel vehicles with these components in order to reduce carbon emission is set to fuel the driveline.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to heavy production and sales of hybrid and electric vehicles in the region. Also, the rising per capita income of the region's widespread consumer base has created a favourable environment for the growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market in Asia Pacific. China is one of the leaders in auto component exports.
Some of the key players in Global Driveline Market include ZF, Valeo, Schaeffler, Robert Bosch, itachi, GKN, Denso, Delphi, Continental, and Borgwarner.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Driveline Market, By Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV)
5.3 Hybrid Vehicles (HEV)
5.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
6 Global Driveline Market, By Power Electronics
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Power Control Unit
6.3 Inverter
6.4 Converter
7 Global Driveline Market, By Transmission Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT)
7.3 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
7.4 Automatic Transmission (AT)
8 Global Driveline Market, By Final Drive
8.1 Introduction
8.2 E-Axle
8.3 Differential
9 Global Driveline Market, By Motor Output
9.1 Introduction
9.2 45-100 kW
9.3 101-250 kW
9.4 >250 kW
10 Global Driveline Market, By Drive Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)
10.3 Front Wheel Drive (FWD)
10.4 All Wheel Drive (AWD)
11 Global Driveline Market, By Architecture
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Series
11.3 Power Split
11.4 Parallel
11.5 EV Driveline
12 Global Driveline Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 ZF
14.2 Valeo
14.3 Schaeffler
14.4 Robert Bosch
14.5 Hitachi
14.6 GKN
14.7 Denso
14.8 Delphi
14.9 Continental
14.10 Borgwarner
