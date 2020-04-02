Global Driveline Market Report 2020: Rising Trend of Parallel Hybrid Architecture Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driveline - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Driveline market accounted for $19.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $88.05 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.92% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for hybrid & electric vehicles and rising trend of parallel hybrid architecture over other driveline architectures are the factors driving market growth. However, difficulty in maintaining optimum power-to-weight ratio is some of the factors restraining market growth.



Based on vehicle type, hybrid electric vehicle segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to rising focus on fuel efficiency and environmental concerns, automobile and other vehicle manufacturers have been developing and updating the system with torque converter with improved mechanical lockup, and neutral idle control features. As these components are highly used in HEVs, replacement of gasoline direct injection system or fuel vehicles with these components in order to reduce carbon emission is set to fuel the driveline.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to heavy production and sales of hybrid and electric vehicles in the region. Also, the rising per capita income of the region's widespread consumer base has created a favourable environment for the growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market in Asia Pacific. China is one of the leaders in auto component exports.



Some of the key players in Global Driveline Market include ZF, Valeo, Schaeffler, Robert Bosch, itachi, GKN, Denso, Delphi, Continental, and Borgwarner.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Driveline Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV)

5.3 Hybrid Vehicles (HEV)

5.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



6 Global Driveline Market, By Power Electronics

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power Control Unit

6.3 Inverter

6.4 Converter



7 Global Driveline Market, By Transmission Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT)

7.3 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

7.4 Automatic Transmission (AT)



8 Global Driveline Market, By Final Drive

8.1 Introduction

8.2 E-Axle

8.3 Differential



9 Global Driveline Market, By Motor Output

9.1 Introduction

9.2 45-100 kW

9.3 101-250 kW

9.4 >250 kW



10 Global Driveline Market, By Drive Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

10.3 Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

10.4 All Wheel Drive (AWD)



11 Global Driveline Market, By Architecture

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Series

11.3 Power Split

11.4 Parallel

11.5 EV Driveline



12 Global Driveline Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 ZF

14.2 Valeo

14.3 Schaeffler

14.4 Robert Bosch

14.5 Hitachi

14.6 GKN

14.7 Denso

14.8 Delphi

14.9 Continental

14.10 Borgwarner



