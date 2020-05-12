|
Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2020: Increasing Outsourcing Activities for Drug Discovery Driving Market Growth
DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The drug discovery informatics market is poised to grow by $ 2.54 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report on the drug discovery informatics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing R&D investment by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and drug discovery with reduced time and cost by using in silico modeling tools. This study identifies the increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery as one of the prime reasons driving the drug discovery informatics market growth during the next few years.
The drug discovery informatics market analysis includes mode segment and geographic landscapes. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The drug discovery informatics market covers the following areas:
- Drug discovery informatics market sizing
- Drug discovery informatics market forecast
- Drug discovery informatics market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drug discovery informatics market vendors that include Certara LP, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the drug discovery informatics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Mode
- Market segments
- Comparison by Mode
- Discovery informatics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Development informatics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Mode
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- Certara LP
- Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Melissa Inc.
- OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Schrodinger LLC
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
