Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2020: Increasing Outsourcing Activities for Drug Discovery Driving Market Growth

The drug discovery informatics market is poised to grow by $ 2.54 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report on the drug discovery informatics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing R&D investment by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and drug discovery with reduced time and cost by using in silico modeling tools. This study identifies the increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery as one of the prime reasons driving the drug discovery informatics market growth during the next few years.



The drug discovery informatics market analysis includes mode segment and geographic landscapes. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The drug discovery informatics market covers the following areas:

Drug discovery informatics market sizing

Drug discovery informatics market forecast

Drug discovery informatics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drug discovery informatics market vendors that include Certara LP, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the drug discovery informatics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Mode

Market segments

Comparison by Mode

Discovery informatics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Development informatics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Mode

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned



Certara LP

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Melissa Inc.

OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Schrodinger LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

