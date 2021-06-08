|
08.06.2021 01:00:00
Global Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market to grow over $ 486 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The dual-axis solar tracker market is poised to grow by USD 486.06 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report on the dual-axis solar tracker market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining cost of solar power generation.
The dual-axis solar tracker market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies supportive government policies and regulations pertaining to solar installations as one of the prime reasons driving the dual-axis solar tracker market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The dual-axis solar tracker market covers the following areas:
Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Sizing
Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Forecast
Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abengoa SA
- AllEarth Renewables Inc.
- BIG SUN Energy Technology Inc.
- Cabanillas Future SL
- DEGERENERGIE GMBH & CO. KG
- HeliosLite SAS
- Mechatron
- Moser LLC
- PARU
- Shandong Huayue New Energy Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Utility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-utility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
